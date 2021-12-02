Income Tax Return (ITR) filing mistakes often made by taxpayers

There are some major mistakes that you should avoid for a hassle-free ITR filing experience. The most common mistake that a taxpayer makes is not reporting their interest income. “When filing income tax returns, taxpayers must report the interest income generated from savings accounts and fixed deposits. Once taxpayers report the interest income, they become eligible to claim deductions. They can claim deductions on interest income generated on savings accounts up to ₹10,000 under section 80TTA. A deduction of up to ₹50,000 can be claimed under section 80TTB for interest, in the case of a senior citizen,"said Abhishek Soni, CEO & Co-founder, Tax2win.in