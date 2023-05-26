Income tax return (ITR) filing: Waiting for your Form 16? Here is what you need to know4 min read 26 May 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Income tax return filing: Form 16 is commonly used by salaried individuals to file their ITR
Income tax return filing: The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is 31st July 2023. The income tax department has enabled online filing of ITRs 1 and 4. ITR-1 is filed by individuals, including salaried class and senior citizens. The ITR-4 form can be used by individuals, HUFs, and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnership firms), having total incomes up to ₹50 lakh.
