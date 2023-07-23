Income tax return (ITR): How to check IT refund status online

The PANs, according to the department, have become inoperative in cases where NRIs have not updated their residential status or have not filed returns in the last three AYs. "The NRIs whose PANs are inoperative are requested to intimate their residential status to their respective JAO along with supporting documents with a request to update their residential status in the PAN database," it tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}