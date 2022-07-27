Income tax return: Missing ITR filing last date may land you in jail

ITR filing for AY 2022-23: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for the financial year 2021-22 or for the assessment year 2022-23 is fast approaching as ITR filing last date is 31st July 2022. So, earning individual is advised to file is ITR within the given due date without waiting for the last date. However, in case a taxpayer misses to file its income tax return by the given due date, he or she will be able to file its ITR for FY22 or AY23 with a late fee up to ₹5,000. However, in case a taxpayer misses to file is ITR by given last date, then in that case the income tax department has the rights to initiate prosecution proceedings under certain conditions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}