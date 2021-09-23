It seems that the Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys has been able to streamline most of the glitches users encountered on the new income-tax (I-T) portal since it went live in June. "Over three crore taxpayers have logged into the new Income Tax e-filing portal and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed to date," Infosys said in a statement.

This comes after the persistent glitches the new e-filing portal has faced since its launch on June 7.

Taxpayers can avail of these services on the I-T portal now

1) e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication.

2) ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing.

3) A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online.

4) Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS Returns are being filed in large numbers.

5) Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, have also been enabled.

Challenges

However, the company acknowledges the challenges the users faced and continue to face when using the portal. “Even as it makes steady progress, Infosys recognizes the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns," the company said.

Infosys said that the firm is focused on the challenges while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment.

Infosys remains committed to making rapid progress and has currently dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the Income Tax Department, the IT major said.

Since the day of its launch, the e-filing portal had a bumpy start. The taxpayers and professionals reported glitches and difficulties in its functioning. Infosys, which was given the contract to develop the portal, was asked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to fix the glitches by September 15.

