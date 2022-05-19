Income tax return: Non-ITR filers? Be ready to face higher TDS

Also the provisions of section 206AB will not apply in case of deduction of tax on transfer of virtual digital asset (YDA) under section 1945 of the Act to a person being an individual or Hindu undivided family, whose sales, gross receipts or turnover from the business carried on by him or profession exercised by him does not exceed one crore rupees in case of business or fifty lakh rupees in case of profession, during the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which such YDA is transferred or if such person does not have any income under the head “Profit and gains of business or profession."