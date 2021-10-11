Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) customers who are interested in filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR) can do so with Tax2Win.

“You get exciting benefits on filing your ITR early with Tax2win on YONO. Besides FREE filing, you also get early refunds, enough time to reconcile, and more," SBI tweeted.

4 benefits of filing ITR

-Get the lowest price for early birds

-Early filing, early refunds

-Avoid the last-minute hassle

-Get enough time to rectify errors if any

SBI customers who are interested in filing ITR through the YONO app must note that there are certain documents that one needs while filing an ITR.

1) PAN card

2) Aadhaar card

3) Form-16

4) Tax deduction details

5) Interest income certificates

6) Investment proofs for tax saving

SBI customers have to follow certain steps in order to file their ITR through the YONO app.

The customers have to login to SBI YONO.

Then the users have to select the option 'Shops and Orders'

Now, the candidates have to select ' Tax and Investment'

Then one has to select 'Tax2Win'

In September, the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) extended the ITR filing deadline FY 2020-21 for individuals till 31 December 2021,

