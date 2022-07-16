Income tax return: Should you file nil ITR even if you earn below 2.5 lakh?

On why it's prudent to file ITR even when your annual income is below threshold income tax limit, Aarti Raote, Partner at Deloitte India said, "It is advisable to file a nil income tax return even when for a couple of tax years the income is below the minimal income threshold that mandates tax return filing to ensure that there is no gap in the tax filings records. At times when one applies for passport renewal or some visa then the tax acknowledgement for the past years is necessary. Also at times there are automated notices sent by the tax department asking for reasons why tax return is not filed. Hence filing a return will avert these."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}