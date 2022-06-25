Income tax return: Taxation rules to know while filing ITR of a minor child

On ITR filing rules on earned money and unearned money, Amit Gupta of SAG Infotech said, "When a child, who is minor can take part in any competition, TV show, or sports tournament and acquire the allocated prize in sum, or even that minor child has some part-time jobs or may having own business, then that could be called an earned money. If that minor child does not obtain money from their hard - work or actions, however, they earn money as a form of a gift from any event from their well-wishers like their relatives, grandparents, family friends, and thus how, if the income gained by them is categorized into unearned money."