Income tax return: What Annual Information Statement (AIS) means for taxpayers?

Speaking on what this Annual Information Statement means for a taxpayer, Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "AIS is nothing but a statement of financial transactions furnished to it by various entities in respect a taxpayer collated by the tax department based on the PAN." Jain said that before this new announcement in regard to AIS, Form 26AS used to carry details in regard to taxes deducted/collected from one's income and details of taxes paid by the taxpayer directly. Form 26AS also has the details of income tax refunds along with details of interest granted on such refund to the taxpayer. Now, after inception of AIS, the income tax department intends to expand the scope of details that would be available to the taxpayer which will help the taxpayer in filing their ITR more accurately.