Income Tax Return: What are the alternatives to Form 16 that can be used while filing ITR?
Don't delay preparing your ITR until you receive Form 16. Calculating income and deductions manually provides a detailed view of your finances and ensures accuracy. By collecting alternative documents, you can file your ITR well ahead of the deadline.
July 31, 2024, is the deadline for submitting Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2024–2025. Before submitting their ITRs, salaried employees wait to receive Form 16 from their employers. Pay information, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) that the employer has deposited, and other data needed to correctly file the ITR are all included in Form 16.