Income tax return: Who can use ITR 1, who cannot?

Since only individuals can use ITR 1 by implications it is clear that an HUFs cannot use ITR 1 even if it otherwise satisfies all other conditions. All the individuals who hold directorship in any company or have investments in shares of any unlisted company are not eligible to use ITR 1 irrespective of composition of their income. Likewise, all those who either have any asset outside India or have any signing authority in respect of any account outside India cannot use this form. Value of the asset or balance in the bank account is of no relevant for this purpose. So all those who have invested in foreign companies or foreign mutual funds under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) are not eligible to use ITR 1. Please note this restriction does not apply to all those who have invested in Indian mutual fund schemes who invest in foreign companies and scheme of foreign mutual funds. You can not use ITR 1 if you have any income from outside India. In case you have an agricultural income over Rs. 5,000/- you are ineligible to use this form.