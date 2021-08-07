Income tax return: Who should file ITR for FY 2020-21?

First set of conditions apply only to persons who are resident under the tax laws. So in case you are a resident for tax purpose you have to file an ITR irrespective of level of your income if you either have beneficial interests in any asset outside India or you have a signing authority in respect of any account outside side India. The beneficial interest need not necessarily be in an immovable asset. It may even be in a movable asset like shares, bonds, ESOPs of foreign company. As regards signing authority in respect of an account the value or balance in the account is irrelevant. Even if you have a bank account with zero balance outside India, you still have to file your ITR here in India even if otherwise you are not required to do so. For example, you had opened an account while being outside India have come back for good without closing it, you are covered under this requirement. Likewise you have been allotted EOPs of a foreign company, which may be holding company or a subsidiary company of your employer, as your compensation package,; you are caught in this net. All those NRIs, who have come back to India for good leaving behind assets in foreign country are hit by this.