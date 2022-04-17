Income tax return: Why taxpayers shouldn't file ITR for AY 2022-23 before June

On why one should not file ITR for AY 2022-23 till 31st May 2022; Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "Due date for TDS return filing is 31st May 2022. So, before June 2022, Form 26AS of a taxpayer won't get updated. Hence, for a salaried person, whose recruiter has deducted TDS won't be able to provide Form 16 before June 2022. Similarly, for self employed or a small businessman, they won't be able to get their updated Form 26AS if there is any TDS deduction from any of their business partner in Q4 FY22 while issuing payouts. Hence, it is better to wait till June 2022 and file ITR once Form 26AS gets update."

