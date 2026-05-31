The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms for taxpayers on its e-filing portal for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (AY27). This means that you can prepare your returns offline using the excel-based utilities, before uploading them digitally.

Notably, all ITR forms for AY27 / FY26 have been notified by the tax department. You can visit the official portal, download the forms, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.

To file returns, log into the e-filing portal here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/ with your User ID and password. Note: All first-time users have to register using Aadhaar, PAN and other details.

FAQs about donations in income-tax returns Are all donations 100% exempted from tax under old regime? No, not all donations qualify for 100% exemption from tax under the old regime. And the facility is not available under new tax regime.

What are the categories for exemption limits? The categories for tax deduction, based on whom you donated to (charitable institution, fund set up by Government, scientific research institution, etc.) are as follows:

Donations entitled for 100% deduction without qualifying limit

Donations entitled for 50% deduction without qualifying limit

Donations entitled for 100% deduction subject to qualifying limit

Donations entitled for 50% deduction subject to qualifying limit You will need to check the deduction limit on your donation receipt and claim deduction accordingly while filing your return.

What is Section 80GGC of I-T Act? Section 80GGC details tax deductions for donations made by taxpayers to political parties or electoral trusts with the aim to promote transparency in electoral funding.

Taxpayers must separately disclose contributions made to political parties in Schedule 80GGC. Details that the taxpayer has to provide include date of contribution, contribution amount with a breakdown of contributions made in cash and other modes, eligible contribution amount, transaction reference number for UPI transfer or cheque number/IMPS/NEFT/RTGS and the IFSC code of the bank.

What is Section 80G of I-T Act? Section 80G provides tax deductions for donations made to approved funds, trusts, and charitable institutions etc. Donations in kind do not qualify for deductions under this section.

The taxpayer has to get the 10BE certificate from the donee institution to claim deduction on donations under Section 80G.

Donations eligible for 100% deduction without limit National Defence Fund set up by the Central Government

Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and PM CARES fund

National Foundation for Communal Harmony

An approved university/educational institution of National eminence

Zila Saksharta Samiti constituted in any district under the chairmanship of the Collector of that district

Fund set up by a state government for medical relief to the poor

National Illness Assistance Fund

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National Blood Transfusion Council or any State Blood Transfusion Council

National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities

National Sports Fund

National Cultural Fund

Fund for Technology Development and Application

National Children’s Fund

Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or Lieutenant Governor’s Relief Fund with respect to any State or Union Territory

The Army Central Welfare Fund or the Indian Naval Benevolent Fund or the Air Force Central Welfare Fund, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Cyclone Relief Fund, 1996

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during October 1, 1993, and October 6, 1993

Chief Minister’s Earthquake Relief Fund, Maharashtra

Any fund set up by the State Government of Gujarat exclusively for providing relief to the victims of the earthquake in Gujarat

Any trust, institution or fund to which Section 80G(5C) applies for providing relief to the victims of the earthquake in Gujarat (contribution made between January 26, 2001, and September 30, 2001)