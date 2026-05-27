Attention taxpayers! Excel utility for income-tax return form ITR-2 enabled — Here's all you need to know

The Income-Tax Department in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said Excel Utility for ITR-2 has been made available for taxpayers on its e-filing portal for assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) i.e. financial year 2025-26 (FY26). This comes after the authority released Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms earlier this month on 17 May.
“Kind Attention Taxpayers! Online filing and Excel Utility for ITR-2 for A.Y. 2026–27 is now enabled on the e-Filing portal,” the official Income-Tax India account wrote on X. Taxpayers can find the same here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns
Eligible taxpayers can now visit the official portal, download the forms, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.
Notably, all ITR forms for AY27 / FY26 have been notified by the tax department. This means that you can prepare your returns offline using the excel-based utilities, before uploading them digitally. You can file returns by logging into the e-filing portal here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/ with your User ID and password. Note: All first-time users have to register using Aadhaar, PAN and other details.
It is important to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing by the tax department. In fact, filing your returns with the wrong form may trigger a notice. Here's a look at the different forms available:
For the current tax year, deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026.
Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.
It is advisable for salaried taxpayers to wait till 15 June to file returns to ensure that all details on your TDS statements (Form 16 and 16A) and Form 26AS / Annual Information Statement (AIS) match. This is because banks, employers and other reporting entities (AMCs, mutual fund houses, brokers) have time till 31 May to update information in these forms, and it takes at least seven to 10 days after this, for the updated information to be included in your Form 26AS / AIS.
This means that filing your returns before the documents are fully updated can lead to a situation where your returns show a mismatch in forms and could trigger a notice from the tax department. Mismatch could also hinder your refund process.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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