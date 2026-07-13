ITR: Attention taxpayers! Excel utility for ITR-5 and ITR-7 released — Here's how to use, which forms to choose

The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility for the ITR-5 and ITR-7 forms for taxpayers on its e-filing portal for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (AY27). Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally.
The authority had earlier also released Excel Utility for the ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms. You can find the same here: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns
Taxpayers have till 31 August to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. The deadline was extended by a month from 31 July earlier.
It is important to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing by the tax department. In fact, filing your returns with the wrong form may trigger a notice. Here's a look at the different forms available:
Notably, all ITR forms for AY27 / FY26 have been notified by the tax department. You can file returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. Note: All first-time users have to register using Aadhaar, PAN and other details.
Taxpayers can visit the official portal (here – https://www.incometax.gov.in/), download the appropriate ITR form, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.
Now, with the 31 August deadline fast approaching and concerns that last-minute rush could lead to technical or calculation errors, now is the ideal time to file your returns comfortably.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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