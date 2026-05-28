Income-tax returns: Check here for documents needed to claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80CCD, 80DD, 80E, 80GG, 80U

The Income-Tax Department has released Excel Utility for ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 forms on its e-filing portal for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) or assessment year 2026-27 (AY27). Further, the tax department has also notified all ITR forms.
This means that you can prepare your returns offline using the excel-based utilities, before uploading them digitally. You can file returns by logging into the e-filing portal here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/ with your User ID and password.
Taxpayers can visit the official portal, download the forms, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details. Note: All first-time users will first have to register using Aadhaar, PAN and other details.
Do I need to give additional information when claiming deductions under Section 80 C? From AY 2025-26 you must give additional information regarding deduction under Section 80C. If you want to claim a deduction u/s 80 C, then you must enter the following details: Amount eligible for deduction, policy number or Document identification Number.
Do I need to give additional information if I am claiming deductions u/s 80 CCD (1) or 80CCD(1B)? From AY 2025-26 you must give additional information regarding deduction u/s 80 CCD (1). If you want to claim deduction u/s 80 CCD (1), then you must enter the following details: Amount of Investment, PAN of taxpayer.
What additional information I have to furnish in ITR form if I am claiming deductions u/s 80 DD Or 80U? From AY 2025-26 you must give additional information regarding deduction u/s 80 DD or Section 80U. If you want to claim deduction u/s 80 DD or 80U, then you must enter the following details: Nature Of Disability, Type of Disability, Amount of Deduction, PAN of Dependent, Aadhaar of Dependent, and Acknowledgement no. of form 10 IA filed.
Do I need to give additional information if I am claiming deductions u/s 80 D? From AY 2025-26 you must give additional information regarding deduction u/s 80 D. If you want to claim deduction u/s 80 D, then you must enter the following details: Name of the Insurer (Insurance Company), Policy Number, Health Insurance amount.
Do I need to give additional information if I am claiming deductions u/s 80 E, 80 EE, 80 EEA & 80 EEB? From AY 2025-26 you must give additional information regarding deduction u/s 80 E, 80 EE ,80 EEA and 80 EEB. If you want to claim deduction under these sections, then you must enter the following details: Loan taken from, Name of the institution or bank, Loan Account Number, Date of sanction of loan, Total Amount of loans, Loan outstanding as on date, Interest amount.
Do I need to file any form if I am claiming deduction u/s 80 GG? From AY 2025-26, If you want to claim deduction u/s 80GG then you have to mandatorily file from 10 BA before filing the return of Income and enter the details (acknowledgement no.) of Form 10 BA in Schedule 80 GG while filing the return of Income.
Do I need to file any form if I am claiming deduction u/s 80 DD and 80 U? New schedules have been added regarding deduction u/s 80 DD and 80 U. If you want to claim deduction u/s 80DD and 80U then you have to mandatorily file from 10 IA before filing the return of Income and enter the details (Date of filing form and acknowledgement no.) of Form 10 IA in Schedule 80 DD and 80 U while filing the return of Income.
For the current tax year, deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.
Notably, salaried taxpayers are advised to wait till 15 June to file returns to ensure that all details on your TDS statements (Form 16 and 16A) and Form 26AS / Annual Information Statement (AIS) match. This is because banks, employers and other reporting entities (AMCs, mutual fund houses, brokers) have time till 31 May to update information in these forms, and it takes at least seven to 10 days after this, for the updated information to be included in your Form 26AS / AIS.
This means that filing your returns before the documents are fully updated can lead to a situation where your returns show a mismatch in forms and could trigger a notice from the tax department. Mismatch could also hinder your refund process.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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