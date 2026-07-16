Filed your income-tax returns? Here's why you should complete e-Verification within 30 days — Stepwise guide

Income-tax returns: The I-T department has notified all its ITR forms for assessment year 2026-27 i.e. financial year 2025-26 (AY27 / FY26) and enabled Excel Utility for the ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5 and ITR-7 online forms.

Availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before filing in the details and uploading the file digitally. You can find all forms here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns

ITR filing: What is the deadline this year? Taxpayers have till 31 August to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. The deadline was extended by a month from 31 July earlier.

To file your returns, you must register on the portal (you will need Aadhaar, PAN and other details) or log into the website here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/ with your User ID and password. With the deadline fast approaching and concerns over last-minute rush leading to technical or calculation errors, now is the ideal time to file your returns comfortably.

Notably, filing your ITR alone is not enough, taxpayers also have to complete e-verification of their returns within 30 days of filing to ensure validity. Today, we explain why and share the step-by-step guide for taxpayers.

Why is e-verification required? The tax department has mandated all taxpayer to complete the ITR filing process by e-verifying their returns on the portal. This can be viewed under the head ITR-V on the official e-filing portal. It specifies a 30-day window to complete this step, or your returns may be registered as “incomplete” or “invalid” thus delaying the refund process.

The department has in past notices also reminded taxpayers that the e-verification can be completed using Aadhaar OTP, electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, or net banking, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.

Steps to e-verify your ITR on income tax portal Go to the income tax department's e-filing portal here (incometax.gov.in). Click on ‘e-Verify Return’.

You need to enter your PAN, assessment year for which the verification is being done (2025-26), and acknowledgment number.

Alternatively, you can also log in with your PAN and password, then go to “My Account” and then click “e-Verify Return”.

The new page will then display the file for which verification is pending.

Click on “e- verify” where you will be shown three options: 1) I already have an EVC to e-verify my return.

2) I do not have an EVC and I would like to generate EVC to e-verify my return.

3) I would like to use Aadhaar OTP to e-verify my return.

In case of successful e-verification, an acknowledgment will be sent to you.

Are there other way to complete e-Verification? Yes. Another simple way to e-verify is by logging into the net banking portal and navigating through the e-verify ITR segment. You can also verify through Aadhaar OTP to the mobile number registered and mapped with Aadhaar to confirm and e-verify the returns.

Further, if you prefer the offline process, this can be done through EVC through bank ATM can be done; or ITR-V can be sent to this address: Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru - 560500, Karnataka; in the prescribed format and manner.

In case of ITR-V sent through speed post, the date on which the duly verified ITR-V received at CPC shall be considered for the purpose of determination of the 30 days period.

Can a representative complete e-Verification? The Authorised signatory or representative can e-Verify the return on behalf of the assessee using any of the following methods: