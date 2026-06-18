Income-tax returns: Filing ITR-4 form? Here's what proof you need to claim deductions

The Income-Tax Department has notified all I-T return forms for the financial year 2025-26 i.e. the assessment year 2026-27. Further, the department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms on its e-filing portal for FY26 / AY27.
For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.
Today we look at the rules when it comes to filing returns with the ITR-4 or Sahaj online form and the documents you need to submit to claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, 80U, 80E, and 80GG, among others of the I-T Act.
What do I need to submit to claim deductions under Section 80C? To claim a deduction u/s 80 C, you must provide additional information regarding the amount eligible for deduction, and the policy number or document identification number.
What do I need to submit to claim deductions under Section 80 CCD (1) or 80CCD(1B)? You must provide information regarding your PRAN by clicking on PRAN tab. Failure to do so, will result in a validation error.
What do I need to submit to claim deductions under Section 80 DD Or 80U? You must provide information regarding the nature of disability, type of disability, type of dependent, amount of deduction, PAN of dependent, Aadhaar of dependent, and acknowledgement no. of form 10 IA filed.
What do I need to submit to claim deductions under Section 80 D? You must provide information regarding the name of the insurer (Insurance Company), the policy number, and health Insurance amount.
What do I need to submit to claim deductions under Sections 80 E, 80 EE, 80 EEA & 80 EEB? You must provide information regarding where the loan was taken from, the name of the institution or bank, the loan account number, the date of sanction of loan, the total amount of loans, the loan outstanding as on date, and the interest amount.
What do I need to submit to claim deductions under Sections 80 GG? You are required to mandatorily file from 10 BA before filing the return of income and enter the details (acknowledgement no.) of Form 10 BA in Schedule 80 GG with your ITR form.
ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual / HUF / Firm (other than LLP) who has:
There are three key changes introduced this year in ITR-4 for AY 2026-27, as mentioned below:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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