Income-tax returns: Filing tax as a senior citizen? Tax slab, rebate and marginal relief — here are key things to know

Income-tax returns: The I-T department has released excel utility of its ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms for AY27. Today we lay out the numbers and key things to know for senior and super senior citizens looking to file their returns.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 Jul 2026, 09:28 PM IST
According to the e-filing portal, eligible taxpayers, including senior citizens, can choose between old and new tax regime each tax year.
According to the e-filing portal, eligible taxpayers, including senior citizens, can choose between old and new tax regime each tax year.

Income-tax returns: The income-tax department has released excel utility of its ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 and notified all ITR forms 1-5 for this tax year (FY26 / AY27).

Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. Taxpayers have till 31 August to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. Notably, this deadline has been extended by a month from 31 July earlier.

Today we lay out the numbers and key things to know for senior and super senior citizens looking to file their returns.

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Can senior citizens shift between old and new tax regimes?

According to the e-filing portal, eligible taxpayers can choose between old and new tax regime each tax year. New tax regime is the default. However, for business and profession taxpayers have option to withdraw old tax regime and re-entering into default tax regime only once in lifetime.

What is the income-tax slab rates for senior citizens?

Tax rates for individuals (resident or non-resident), 60 years (senior citizens) or more but less than 80 years of age anytime during the previous year are as follows:

Old Tax Regime

New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC of the Income Tax Act,1961

Income Tax SlabIncome Tax RateIncome Tax SlabIncome Tax Rate
Up to 3,00,000NilUp to 4,00,000Nil
3,00,001 - 5,00,000**5% above 3,00,000 4,00,001 - 8,00,000**5% above 4,00,000
5,00,001 - 10,00,000 10,000 + 20% above 5,00,000  8,00,001 - 12,00,000 20,000 + 10% above 8,00,000
10,00,000 1,10,000 + 30% above 10,00,000 12,00,001 - 16,00,000 60,000 + 15% above 12,00,000
   16,00,001 - 20,00,000 1,20,000 + 20% above 16,00,000
   20,00,001 -  24,00,000 2,00,000 + 25% above 20,00,000
  Above 24,00,000 3,00,000 + 30% above 24,00,000

What is I-T slab for super senior citizens?

Tax rates for individuals 80 years (super senior citizens) of age or more anytime during the previous year are as under:

Old Tax Regime

New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC

Income Tax Slab

Income Tax Rate

Income Tax Slab

Income Tax Rate

Up to  5,00,000  NilUp to 3,00,000Nil
5,00,001 - 10,00,00020% above 5,00,000 3,00,001 - 7,00,000**5% above 3,00,000
10,00,001-  50,00,000 1,00,000 + 30% above 10,00,000 7,00,001 - 10,00,000 20,000 + 10% above 7,00,000
   10,00,001 - 12,00,000 50,000 + 15% above 10,00,000
   12,00,001 - 15,00,000 80,000 + 20% above 12,00,000
   15,00,001-  50,00,000 1,40,000 + 30% above 15,00,000
   50,00,001-  100,00,000 1,40,000 + 30% above 15,00,000
   100,00,001-  200,00,000 1,40,000 + 30% above 15,00,000
  Above 200,00,001 1,40,000 + 30% above 15,00,000

What is the applicable surcharge rate?

Surcharge rate is tax calculated as a percentage of income tax already payable by high-income taxpayers, including senior and super senior citizens.

Income LimitSurcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (New Tax Regime)Surcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (Old Tax Regime)

Up to 50 lakh

Nil

Nil

50 lakh to 1 Crore

10%

10%

1-2 Crore

15%

15%

2-5 Crore

25%

25%

Above 5 Crore

25%

37%

What is the applicable rebate?

Resident senior citizens are also eligible for rebate u/s 87A of ITA 1961 up to 100% of income tax subject to a maximum limit depending on tax regimes as under:

Tax regimeRebate LimitRebate condition
New Tax Regime 60,000   Taxable income shall not exceed 12,00,000
Old Tax Regime 12,500   Taxable income shall not exceed 5,00,000

What are the conditions for marginal relief?

Marginal relief can also be claimed from surcharge in the following cases:

Net Income Range

Marginal Relief
Exceeds (Rs)Does not exceed (Rs) 
50 Lakh1 CroreAmount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of 50 Lakh by more than the amount of income that exceeds 50 lakh under both the tax regimes.
1 Crore2 CroreAmount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income-tax on total income of Rs. 1 crore by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 1 crore under both the tax regimes.
2 Crore5 CroreAmount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income-tax on total income of Rs. 2 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 2 crore under both the tax regimes.
5 CroreAmount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income-tax on total income of Rs. 5 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 5 crore under old regime.

Are senior citizens exempt from filing taxes?

According to the e-filing portal, Section 194P of the Income Tax Act, 1961 provides conditions for exempting Senior Citizens from filing income tax returns aged 75 years and above. Conditions for exemption are:

  • Senior Citizen should be of age 75 years or above
  • Senior Citizen should be ‘Resident’ in the previous year
  • Senior Citizen has pension income and interest income only and interest income accrued or earned from the same specified bank in which he is receiving his pension.

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  • The senior citizen will submit a declaration to the specified bank.
  • The bank is a ‘specified bank’ as notified by the Central Government. Such banks will be responsible for the TDS deduction of senior citizens after considering the deductions under Chapter VI-A and rebate under Section 87A of Income Tax Act,1961.
  • Once the specified bank, as mentioned above, deducts tax for senior citizens above 75 years of age, there will be no requirement to furnish income tax returns by senior citizens.

Which ITR forms should senior citizens use?

Senior citizens can use ITR forms 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on eligibility. Most will likely have to use the Sahaj form or ITR-1, which is applicable for individual resident taxpayers who earn up to 50 lakh from salary or pension, one house property, interest, family pension, dividend, agricultural income up to 5,000, and capital gains u/s 112A up to 1,25,000.

ITR-2 can be used by seniors who are not eligible for ITR-1 and not earning from profits or gains of business or profession; ITR-3 for those who cannot use ITR-1, 2 or 4 and earning under the head profits or gains of business or profession.

Further, the Sugam or ITR-4 form is for non-residents with total income up to 50 lakh with income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD / 44ADA / 44AE of Income Tax Act,1961 and income from — salary, pension, one house property, agricultural income up to 5,000, and capital gains u/s 112A up to 1,25,000.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise taxpayers to check with certified tax experts before making any decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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