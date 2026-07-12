Income-tax returns: Filing tax as a senior citizen? Tax slab, rebate and marginal relief — here are key things to know

Income-tax returns: The income-tax department has released excel utility of its ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 and notified all ITR forms 1-5 for this tax year (FY26 / AY27).
Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. Taxpayers have till 31 August to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. Notably, this deadline has been extended by a month from 31 July earlier.
Today we lay out the numbers and key things to know for senior and super senior citizens looking to file their returns.
According to the e-filing portal, eligible taxpayers can choose between old and new tax regime each tax year. New tax regime is the default. However, for business and profession taxpayers have option to withdraw old tax regime and re-entering into default tax regime only once in lifetime.
Tax rates for individuals (resident or non-resident), 60 years (senior citizens) or more but less than 80 years of age anytime during the previous year are as follows:
Old Tax Regime
New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC of the Income Tax Act,1961
|Income Tax Slab
|Income Tax Rate
|Income Tax Slab
|Income Tax Rate
|Up to ₹3,00,000
|Nil
|Up to ₹ 4,00,000
|Nil
|₹3,00,001 - ₹5,00,000**
|5% above ₹ 3,00,000
|₹ 4,00,001 - ₹ 8,00,000**
|5% above ₹ 4,00,000
|₹5,00,001 - ₹10,00,000
|₹10,000 + 20% above ₹5,00,000
|₹ 8,00,001 - ₹ 12,00,000
|₹ 20,000 + 10% above ₹ 8,00,000
|₹10,00,000
|₹1,10,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000
|₹ 12,00,001 - ₹ 16,00,000
|₹ 60,000 + 15% above ₹ 12,00,000
|₹ 16,00,001 - ₹ 20,00,000
|₹ 1,20,000 + 20% above ₹ 16,00,000
|₹ 20,00,001 - ₹ 24,00,000
|₹ 2,00,000 + 25% above ₹ 20,00,000
|Above ₹ 24,00,000
|₹ 3,00,000 + 30% above ₹ 24,00,000
Tax rates for individuals 80 years (super senior citizens) of age or more anytime during the previous year are as under:
Old Tax Regime
New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC
Income Tax Slab
Income Tax Rate
Income Tax Slab
Income Tax Rate
|Up to ₹ 5,00,000
|Nil
|Up to ₹ 3,00,000
|Nil
|₹ 5,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000
|20% above ₹ 5,00,000
|₹ 3,00,001 - ₹ 7,00,000**
|5% above ₹ 3,00,000
|₹ 10,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000
|₹ 1,00,000 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000
|₹ 7,00,001 - ₹ 10,00,000
|₹ 20,000 + 10% above ₹ 7,00,000
|₹ 10,00,001 - ₹ 12,00,000
|₹ 50,000 + 15% above ₹ 10,00,000
|₹ 12,00,001 - ₹ 15,00,000
|₹ 80,000 + 20% above ₹ 12,00,000
|₹ 15,00,001- ₹ 50,00,000
|₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000
|₹ 50,00,001- ₹ 100,00,000
|₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000
|₹ 100,00,001- ₹ 200,00,000
|₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000
|Above ₹ ₹ 200,00,001
|₹ 1,40,000 + 30% above ₹ 15,00,000
Surcharge rate is tax calculated as a percentage of income tax already payable by high-income taxpayers, including senior and super senior citizens.
|Income Limit
|Surcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (New Tax Regime)
|Surcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (Old Tax Regime)
Up to ₹50 lakh
Nil
Nil
₹50 lakh to ₹1 Crore
10%
10%
₹1-2 Crore
15%
15%
₹2-5 Crore
25%
25%
Above ₹5 Crore
25%
37%
Resident senior citizens are also eligible for rebate u/s 87A of ITA 1961 up to 100% of income tax subject to a maximum limit depending on tax regimes as under:
|Tax regime
|Rebate Limit
|Rebate condition
|New Tax Regime
|₹ 60,000
|Taxable income shall not exceed 12,00,000
|Old Tax Regime
|₹ 12,500
|Taxable income shall not exceed 5,00,000
Marginal relief can also be claimed from surcharge in the following cases:
Net Income Range
|Marginal Relief
|Exceeds (Rs)
|Does not exceed (Rs)
|50 Lakh
|1 Crore
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of ₹50 Lakh by more than the amount of income that exceeds ₹50 lakh under both the tax regimes.
|1 Crore
|2 Crore
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income-tax on total income of Rs. 1 crore by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 1 crore under both the tax regimes.
|2 Crore
|5 Crore
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income-tax on total income of Rs. 2 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 2 crore under both the tax regimes.
|5 Crore
|–
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income-tax on total income of Rs. 5 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 5 crore under old regime.
According to the e-filing portal, Section 194P of the Income Tax Act, 1961 provides conditions for exempting Senior Citizens from filing income tax returns aged 75 years and above. Conditions for exemption are:
Senior citizens can use ITR forms 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on eligibility. Most will likely have to use the Sahaj form or ITR-1, which is applicable for individual resident taxpayers who earn up to ₹ 50 lakh from salary or pension, one house property, interest, family pension, dividend, agricultural income up to ₹5,000, and capital gains u/s 112A up to ₹1,25,000.
ITR-2 can be used by seniors who are not eligible for ITR-1 and not earning from profits or gains of business or profession; ITR-3 for those who cannot use ITR-1, 2 or 4 and earning under the head profits or gains of business or profession.
Further, the Sugam or ITR-4 form is for non-residents with total income up to ₹50 lakh with income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD / 44ADA / 44AE of Income Tax Act,1961 and income from — salary, pension, one house property, agricultural income up to ₹5,000, and capital gains u/s 112A up to ₹1,25,000.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise taxpayers to check with certified tax experts before making any decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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