Income-tax returns: Forms notified, excel utility enabled — All you need to know about ITR-4 Sugam online; see top FAQs

Income-tax return (ITR) forms for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) aka assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) have been notified by the tax department. Further, it has also enabled Excel Utility for the ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms online so that taxpayers can prepare their returns offline before digitally uploading the same.
You can do so by logging into the official e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/) with your User ID and password. Notably, all first-time users have to register using Aadhaar, PAN and other details.
Using the correct ITR form is important so that your returns are processed in a timely manner. In fact, using the wrong form could trigger an income-tax notice from the department seeking a correction in your filings.
Here's a detailed look at the ITR-4 form aka Sugam and the most frequently asked questions about its use:
What is ITR-4 form? Who should use it? Also known as Sugam, ITR-4 is applicable for an Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), who is resident other than not ordinarily Resident or a Resident Firm (other than LLP) having total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business or profession which is computed on a presumptive basis (under sections 44AD / 44ADA / 44AE of Income Tax Act,1961) and income from any of the following sources:
Other sources which include interest from savings account, interest from deposit (bank/ post office / cooperative society), interest from income tax refund, family pension, interest received on enhanced compensation and any other interest income (such as interest income from unsecured loan).
Who cannot use ITR-4? ITR-4 cannot be filed by someone who is a resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR), or non-resident Indian, has total income exceeding ₹50 lakh, has agricultural income in excess of ₹5,000, is a director in a company, and has income from more than one House Property. Here's the full list:
Is the ITR-4 form mandatory? According to the tax department website, the ITR-4 form is not mandatory. “It is a simplified return form to be used by an assessee, at his / her option, if he / she is eligible to declare Profits and Gains from Business or Profession on presumptive basis under Section 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE of Income Tax Act,1961,” it states.
For the current tax year, i.e. financial year 2025-2026 or assessment year 2026-2027, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.
Notably, taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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