Income-tax returns: Here's how to access, file and submit your ITR-1 form using the official e-filing portal

Income-tax returns: The income-tax department has released excel utility of its ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 and notified all ITR forms 1-5 for this tax year (FY26 / AY27).
Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. Taxpayers have till 31 August to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. Notably, this deadline has been extended by a month from 31 July earlier.
Today we explain how to access, file and submit your ITR-1 form using the official e-filing portal.
You can access, file and submit your ITR online through e-filing portal by follow the below steps:
If you select Verify via ITR-V, you need to send a signed physical copy of your ITR-V to Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru 560500 by speed post within 30 days.
Please make sure you have pre-validated your bank account so that any refunds due maybe credited to your bank account.
Please note that where the return of income is uploaded and e-verification/lTR-V is submitted within 30 days of uploading – In such cases the date of uploading the return of income shall be considered as the date of furnishing the return of income.
Where the return of income is uploaded but e-verification or ITR-V is submitted after 30 days of uploading – In such cases the date of e-verification/ITR-V submission shall be treated as the date of furnishing the return of income and all consequences of late filing of return under the Act shall follow, as applicable.
It is further clarified that where the return of income is not verified after uploading within the specified time limit such return shall be treated as invalid.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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