Income-tax returns: Here's how to access, file and submit your ITR-1 form using the official e-filing portal

Income-tax returns: The income-tax department has released excel utility of its ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 and notified all ITR forms 1-5 for this tax year (FY26 / AY27).

Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. Taxpayers have till 31 August to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. Notably, this deadline has been extended by a month from 31 July earlier.

Today we explain how to access, file and submit your ITR-1 form using the official e-filing portal.

How to access and submit ITR - 1 form: Stepwise guide You can access, file and submit your ITR online through e-filing portal by follow the below steps:

Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.

On your Dashboard, click e-File — Income Tax Returns — File Income Tax Return.

Select Assessment Year as 2026–27 and Mode of filling as 'Online', then click 'Continue'.

In case you have already filled the Income Tax Return and it is pending for submission, click 'Resume Filing'. In case you wish to discard the saved return and start preparing the return afresh,click 'Start New Filing'.

Select Status as applicable to you and click 'Proceed'.

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Select the ITR-1 form the dropdown menu and click 'Proceed' with ITR-1.

Once you have selected the ITR applicable to you, note the list of documents needed and click 'Let’s Get Started'.

Select the checkbox applicable to you regarding reason for filing ITR and click 'Continue'.

For AY 2026-27 New Tax Regime is the default Tax Regime. Option “No” will be Auto Selected for the question “If you want to opt out of New Tax Regime”. Select “Yes” in the Personal Information Section, if you wish to file your return under Old Tax Regime.

Ensure that you review the pre-filled data, edit it if necessary and enter any of the remaining / additional data (if required). Click 'Confirm' at the end of each section.

Enter/ Edit your income and total deductions details in the different sections. After completing and confirming all the sections of the form, click 'Proceed to Verification'.

In case there is a tax liability you will be shown a summary of your tax computation based on the details provided by you. If there is tax liability payable based on the computation, you will get the 'Pay Now' and 'Pay Later' options at the bottom of the page.

If you click on 'Pay Now' you will be redirected to e-pay Tax service. Click 'Continue'. Note: You will be taken to e-Pay Tax on the portal to make tax payment after you click Continue .Refer to e-Pay Tax user manuals to learn more.

After successful payment through e-Filing portal a success message is displayed. Click 'Back to Return Filing' to complete filing of ITR.

In case there is no tax liability (No Demand / No Refund) or if you are eligible for a Refund: If there is no tax liability payable, or if there is a refund based on tax computation, you will be taken to the 'Preview and Submit Your Return' page.

On the 'Preview and Submit Your Return' page, select the declaration checkbox and click 'Proceed to Validation'.

Once internal validations is successful then click on 'Preview'.

Click on 'Preview of Return' and 'Proceed to Validation'.

Once return is successfully validated with Upload level validation then click on 'Proceed to Verification'.

On the 'Complete your Verification page', select your preferred option and click 'Continue'. It is mandatory to verify your return, and e-Verification is the easiest way.

On the 'e-Verify' page, select the option through which you want to e-Verify the return and click 'Continue'.

Once you e-Verify your return, a success message is displayed along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgement Number. You will also receive a confirmation message on your mobile number and email ID registered on the e-Filing portal.

How to Verify manually If you select Verify via ITR-V, you need to send a signed physical copy of your ITR-V to Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru 560500 by speed post within 30 days.

Please make sure you have pre-validated your bank account so that any refunds due maybe credited to your bank account.

Please note that where the return of income is uploaded and e-verification/lTR-V is submitted within 30 days of uploading – In such cases the date of uploading the return of income shall be considered as the date of furnishing the return of income.

Where the return of income is uploaded but e-verification or ITR-V is submitted after 30 days of uploading – In such cases the date of e-verification/ITR-V submission shall be treated as the date of furnishing the return of income and all consequences of late filing of return under the Act shall follow, as applicable.