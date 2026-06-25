Income-Tax Returns: Taxpayers can opt for ‘Pay at Bank Counter’ while filing ITR — Check here for stepwise guide

Income-tax returns: The income-tax department has released excel utility of its ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 and notified all ITR forms 1-5 for this tax year (FY26 / AY27).
Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. Taxpayers have till 31 July to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password.
The e‑filing portal allows taxpayers to pay direct taxes through its unified e‑Pay Tax service which supports the following five standard payment modes:
Today we explain the e-pay tax service and how to avail of the ‘Pay at Bank Counter’ option available to all taxpayers on the tax department's official e-filing portal here — www.incometax.gov.in
The e-pay tax service can be used either by logging into the e-filing portal i.e. post-login or without logging into their account, i.e. pre-login. Here's what you need for each:
You can opt for tax payment using “Pay at Bank Counter” option which is available to all taxpayers on the e-filing portal in pre-login or post-login mode.
It allows you to pay your taxes at authorised bank counters (through cash / cheque / demand draft) and select the same while generating the Challan Form (CRN). Signed copy of Challan Form along with payment instrument (cash, cheque or demand draft) needs to be presented before the branch of the selected authorized bank to make payment.
Tax Payment of more than ₹10,000 in cash is not allowed under this mode. No transaction charge/fee is applicable for making tax payment through this mode.
The income-tax page, however, noted the following caveat: “This option cannot be used by a taxpayer being a company or a person (other than a company) to whom provisions of section 63 are applicable as per Rule 333 of Income Tax Rules, 2026.”
As of 1 April 2026, a total of 33 banks, including India's central bank are authorised to complete bank and online tax payment transactions. Check the full list here:
Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, DBS Bank, DCB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, State Bank of India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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