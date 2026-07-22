Income-tax returns: Here's how to file ITR online without a CA? A step-by-step guide for FY26

Filing your income tax returns can be a tough task for first-time taxpayers and salaried individuals alike. Here's a stepwise guide to filing your ITR online yourself, without a CA or tax professional.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published22 Jul 2026, 10:31 PM IST
The income-tax department has enabled excel utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5 and ITR-7 online forms for FY26 / AY27.
The income-tax department has enabled excel utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5 and ITR-7 online forms for FY26 / AY27. (This is an AI-generated image)

The income-tax department notified all I-T return forms and enabled excel utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5 and ITR-7 online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (FY26 / AY27). Taxpayers can use the e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/) and must register (you will need Aadhaar, PAN and other details) or log into the website with your User ID and password to do so.

Notably, the availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before filing in the details and uploading the file digitally. You can access them here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns

While the overall e-filing process has become quicker, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Salaried individuals overwhelmed by the process can use this guide to file your ITR online yourself, without a CA or tax professional.

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Checklist of required documents

When preparing to file your returns, keep these documents on hand:

  • Aadhaar Card (PAN Card and Aadhaar must be linked),
  • PAN Card,
  • Annual Information Statement (AIS) or Form 26AS, which includes details such as interest income, dividends, securities transactions, and foreign remittances, pre-filled in your ITR form for ease.
  • Form 16 aka Form 130 under the new Income-Tax Act. Also known as the TDS certificate, this will be provided by your employer (current and former if you changed jobs mid-year). It details your salary, deductions claimed, and exemptions availed, which are essential for filing your ITR.
  • Investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

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How to file your ITR online yourself — Stepwise guide

  • Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.
  • On your Dashboard, click e-File — Income Tax Returns — File Income Tax Return — Select Assessment Year as 2026–27 and Mode of filling as 'Online', then click 'Continue'.
  • You can opt for ‘Start New Filing’ or ‘Resume Filing’ if you have a previous saved draft pending for submission.
  • Select Status as applicable to you and click 'Proceed'. Choose the correct ITR form as applicable.
  • You can choose between old and new tax regime.
  • You can choose to use the pre-fill option available on the portal. Review and verify the available details for accuracy.
  • After filling in your income details, enter deductions under Sections 80C, 80D etc., as applicable in your individual case.
  • Once you have filled the entire form check everything for any mismatch. You can also preview the form and submit once all details are checked.

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  • In case there is a tax liability you will be shown a summary of your tax computation based on the details provided by you. If there is tax liability payable based on the computation, you will get the ‘Pay Now’ and ‘Pay Later’ options at the bottom of the page.
  • If you click on ‘Pay Now’ you will be redirected to e-pay Tax service. Click ‘Continue’.
  • After successful payment through e-Filing portal a success message is displayed. Click 'Back to Return Filing' to complete filing of ITR.
  • In case there is no tax liability (No Demand / No Refund) or if you are eligible for a refund based on tax computation, you will be taken to the ‘Preview and Submit Your Return’ page.
  • On the ‘Preview and Submit Your Return’ page, select the declaration checkbox and click ‘Proceed to Validation’. You must complete e-verification within 30 days after submitting the ITR form.

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  • On the ‘e-Verify’ page, select the option through which you want to e-Verify the return and click ‘Continue’.
  • Once you e-Verify your return, a success message is displayed along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgement Number. You will also receive a confirmation message on your mobile number and email ID registered on the e-Filing portal.

What is the deadline of filing returns?

The deadline for filing your ITR without incurring penalties for delayed returns this year is 31 August 2026. With the date approaching steadily, coupled with concerns over last-minute rush and possibility of technical or calculation glitches, now is the ideal time to file your returns comfortably. You can still file a delayed ITR till 31 December 2026, but this would cost you extra based on your taxable amount.

The I-T department has clarified that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing portal using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.

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Which ITR form should I choose?

If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” under which ITR form to file and the portal will display the eligibility conditions for different ITR forms based on your taxpayer status. Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.”

  • ITR-1 form: Salaried individual with one house property, and other sources.
  • ITR-2 form: Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income.
  • ITR-3 form: Individual or HUF with income from business or profession.
  • ITR-4 form: Taxpayers with presumptive income from business or profession.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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