Income-tax returns: Here's how to file ITR online without a CA? A step-by-step guide for FY26

The income-tax department notified all I-T return forms and enabled excel utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5 and ITR-7 online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (FY26 / AY27). Taxpayers can use the e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/) and must register (you will need Aadhaar, PAN and other details) or log into the website with your User ID and password to do so.
Notably, the availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before filing in the details and uploading the file digitally. You can access them here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns
While the overall e-filing process has become quicker, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Salaried individuals overwhelmed by the process can use this guide to file your ITR online yourself, without a CA or tax professional.
When preparing to file your returns, keep these documents on hand:
The deadline for filing your ITR without incurring penalties for delayed returns this year is 31 August 2026. With the date approaching steadily, coupled with concerns over last-minute rush and possibility of technical or calculation glitches, now is the ideal time to file your returns comfortably. You can still file a delayed ITR till 31 December 2026, but this would cost you extra based on your taxable amount.
The I-T department has clarified that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing portal using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.
If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” under which ITR form to file and the portal will display the eligibility conditions for different ITR forms based on your taxpayer status. Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.”
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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