I asked ChatGPT what salaried taxpayers should check before filing ITR in 2026 — and these 15 things came up

Income-tax returns: I asked ChatGPT to list out the key things that salaried taxpayers should check for before filing their income-tax returns this year. Here's the top 15 important checks it highlighted.
Please highlight and list out at least 10 things that salaried taxpayers should check before filing income-tax returns (ITR) in India in 2026.
If you're a salaried taxpayer filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) in India in 2026 (for FY 2025–26 / AY 2026–27), it's worth doing a thorough review before submitting. Errors can lead to notices, delayed refunds, or loss of eligible deductions.
Here are 15 important checks:
Before clicking submit follow this checklist to avoid notices, reduce refund delays, and minimise the need for filing a revised return.
Taxpayers must consider waiting until AIS data is fully updated. Experts advise caution about filing too early because AIS and related reporting may not be fully populated immediately after the filing utilities become available. Waiting until the relevant information is reflected can reduce mismatch risks.
Further, the portal now pre-fills much more information than before, including salary, interest income, TDS credits, and some investment details. However, pre-filled data can still contain omissions or timing differences. Always verify it against your records.
For official guidance and filing, use the Income-Tax e-filing portal here — https://www.incometax.gov.in. Your ITR filing is not complete until the return is successfully e-verified.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are artificial intelligence (AI) generated and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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