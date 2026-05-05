Income-tax returns: Investment proof, PAN Card — Here's a checklist of required documents for smooth ITR filing process

Taxpayers can file their income tax returns (ITR) offline and online using steps on the e-filing portal. And while filing your returns is now more accessible, taxpayers can still make some mistakes with their documents or details. So, if you are filing your taxes for the first time or simply overwhelmed by the process, we list out the documents required to ensure the process is smooth.

Take a look at what documents are required, which forms you should choose, the deadline for filing returns and a simple checklist to ensure that you are prepared before filing ITR.

Checklist of documents for filing your ITR When preparing to file your returns, taxpayers should keep these documents ready as applicable:

Aadhaar Card (PAN Card and Aadhaar must be linked),

Annual Information Statement (AIS), which includes details such as interest income, dividends, securities transactions, and foreign remittances, pre-filled in your ITR form for ease.

Form 16 aka Form 130 under the new Income-Tax Act. Also known as the TDS certificate, this will be provided by your employer (current and former if you changed jobs mid-year). It details your salary, deductions claimed, and exemptions availed, which are essential for filing your ITR.

Investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

PAN Card, and

You can also access your Form 26AS from the TRACES website. This document summarises income on which TDS has been deducted, which is crucial for accurate tax filing. Who should file income tax returns? All Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose and report earnings from various sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.

To file your ITR, visit the official income tax department website and log in with your User ID and password. If this is the first time you are filing your tax online, you must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details via the website.

The answer to the new vs. old tax regime debate depends completely on how much you earn and what deductable investments you can show. You can use online tax calculators to determine which option minimises your tax liability, or consult with a financial planner or your chartered accountant (CA), for the best course of action.

What is the deadline for filing I-T returns? For FY26 (AY27), the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.

If you miss the deadline, taxpayers can still file a delayed ITR till December 31, but this would cost you upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.

Which ITR form should I choose? ITR-1 form: Salaried individual with one house property, and other sources.

ITR-2 form: Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income.

ITR-3 form: Individual or HUF with income from business or profession.

ITR-4 form: Taxpayers with presumptive income from business or profession. According to the Income Tax Department, taxpayers who have made a mistake in their ITR can make corrections using Revised Returns. Please note that once filed, a revised return replaces the original ITR that was submitted.