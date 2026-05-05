Income-tax returns: Investment proof, PAN Card — Here's a checklist of required documents for smooth ITR filing process

Taxpayers can file their income tax returns (ITR) offline and online using steps on the e-filing portal. And while filing your returns is now more accessible, taxpayers can still make some mistakes with their documents or details. So, if you are filing your taxes for the first time or simply overwhelmed by the process, we list out the documents required to ensure the process is smooth.
Take a look at what documents are required, which forms you should choose, the deadline for filing returns and a simple checklist to ensure that you are prepared before filing ITR.
When preparing to file your returns, taxpayers should keep these documents ready as applicable:
All Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose and report earnings from various sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.
To file your ITR, visit the official income tax department website and log in with your User ID and password. If this is the first time you are filing your tax online, you must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details via the website.
The answer to the new vs. old tax regime debate depends completely on how much you earn and what deductable investments you can show. You can use online tax calculators to determine which option minimises your tax liability, or consult with a financial planner or your chartered accountant (CA), for the best course of action.
For FY26 (AY27), the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.
If you miss the deadline, taxpayers can still file a delayed ITR till December 31, but this would cost you upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.
According to the Income Tax Department, taxpayers who have made a mistake in their ITR can make corrections using Revised Returns. Please note that once filed, a revised return replaces the original ITR that was submitted.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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