Income tax returns: ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 forms for FY 2023-24 available for e-filing
Income Tax department releases e-filing versions of ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4 for FY 2023-24. Deadline for filing ITRs is July 31, 2024. Online and offline tools available for filing returns. Various ITR forms cater to different taxpayers' needs and situations.
The Income Tax Department has now released the e-filing versions of the ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4 forms for the financial year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25). This simplifies the process for taxpayers, allowing them to begin filing their income tax returns. The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31, 2024.