Four of every five people who file returns for FY26 likely to pay no tax, data shows
Summary
- Budget 2025 increased the tax rebate limit under the new regime to ₹12 lakh from FY26. If trends from previous years continue, at least 80% of individuals who file ITRs for FY26 are expected to have zero tax liability, up from 66% in FY24.
About 83.9 million Indians have filed income tax returns (ITRs) for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) as of December 2024. Of these, only 28.2 million (or 34%) paid tax, while the remaining 55.7 million (66%) had zero tax liability. This data was released by the finance ministry in a response to queries during the ongoing Lok Sabha session.