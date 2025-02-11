ITR filers are up 30% since AY20

The past five years have seen a consistent increase in the number of individuals who file ITRs. From AY20 to AY25, the number of ITR filers increased by 29.6%, according to data from the finance ministry. A key reason for this could be the introduction of tax rebate limits under both income tax regimes over the past few years. Those with an income of up to ₹5 lakh get a tax rebate under the old regime. This number is currently ₹7 lakh under the new regime, and will increase to ₹12 lakh from FY26.