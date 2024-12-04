Why you haven't received your income tax refund

The department has to grant an opportunity to the concerned taxpayers to agree or disagree with the proposed adjustment of their refunds against their old outstanding demands. But at the ground level, in view of the discretion available with the jurisdictional assessing officer, refunds are frequently getting adjusted, despite the taxpayers filing their disagreements with such adjustment. Thus, one of the prominent reasons for the substantial growth in the direct tax collections in recent years is such adjustment of refunds of subsequent years with old outstanding demands embroiled in appeals.