New Delhi: For all income tax returns filed from this month, it is now mandatory to quote your Aadhaar number without which the ITR will not be processed by the Income Tax department. According to a new order issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the rules came into effect from April 1.

The order concerns all taxpayers who want to file income tax returns for the last financial year 2018-19, the last date for which is July 31. It is also mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar card but the deadline has been extended by another six months to September 30.





5 things to know about the new Aadhaar rule for filing ITR: