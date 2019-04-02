“In its drive to push Aadhaar as an anti-evasion measure, the CBDT has mandated the taxpayers who need to file their return on or after 1st April would need to quote Aadhaar in their returns even though the deadline for linking of Aadhar with PAN has been extended till 30th September, 2019,” Sandeep Sehgal, Director of Tax and Regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP, said. He said the move will further empower the tax department to collect and corroborate the details from various sources.