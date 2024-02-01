Income Tax: Old tax regime vs new tax regime and how to switch between the two? MintGenie explains
The traditional tax system provides an extensive array of deductions and exemptions, appealing to individuals who can leverage them effectively. The decision between the old and new tax regimes hinges on various factors, such as your income level, investment strategies, and more.
The default adoption of the new tax regime is a notable modification outlined in the Budget 2023. Its objective is to streamline the tax filing procedure and promote greater participation in the new regime, featuring reduced tax rates albeit with fewer deductions and exemptions.