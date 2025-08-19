Income tax returns: Step-by-step guide on how to submit revised ITR if you made mistakes in original filing

Income tax returns: It is the tax season once again, and while ITR e-filing has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can still be daunting for for many first-time filers. So, we take you through what to do in case you've made a mistake while filing your ITR and want to make corrections.

The last date for filing your ITR without incurring penalties for delayed returns this year is September 15, 2025. You can still file a delayed ITR till December 31, 2025, but this would cost you upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.

All Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose and report earnings from various sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.

Things to keep in mind before filing ITR Ensure that your PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

Ensure that you have validated your bank account where you want to receive your refund.

Choose the correct ITR form while filing your returns.

File your ITR within the specified deadlines and ensure that you have completed e-verification for your returns,

File responses to notices (if any) within the specified dates.

What to do if you made a mistake in my ITR? According to the Income Tax Department, taxpayers who have made a mistake in their ITR can make corrections using Revised Returns. Please note that once filed, a revised return replaces the original ITR that was submitted.

This is available under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and allows you to make corrections for the following:

Inadvertently misreported income,

Errors in personal information,

Missed deductions,

Change in ITR form,

Incorrect tax calculations,

Changes in tax liability, and

In case you have recieved a notice from the tax authority seeking corrections.

What is last date for revised returns? For this assessment year, you can file a revised returns till December 31, 2025, provided that the original ITR was filed within due date. There is no limit to the number of times you can file revised returns, and there are no penalties incurred for using the facility.

You can even file a revised return for a belated return till the end of the calendar year. In fact, you can also file a revised return after you have received a refund — provided it is done before the due date (December 31).

