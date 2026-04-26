Income-Tax returns: Taxpayers get rebate under Section 87A — Check here for eligibility, limit and rules, explained

All Indian taxpayers are required to file their income tax returns (ITR) and while the e-filing process has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Here is a breakdown of what rebate is offered and how you can apply for it.
Rebate reduces tax payable by deducting a fixed amount from the calculated tax for middle to low-income earners.
Under the old regime, a rebate of ₹12,500 is allowed for an income up to ₹5 lakhs, while the new tax regime allows rebate of ₹60,000 for income up to ₹12 lakhs.
Notably, unlike income tax exemptions and deductions, rebate under Section 87A is to be claimed by individual taxpayers from the total tax payable within the 10% tax slab.
According to Clear Tax, rebate can be applied to the total tax before adding a health and education cess of 4%.
The Income-Tax Department reportedly allows taxpayers to claim rebate in the updated ITR forms — ITR-2 and ITR-3.
Under the new tax regime, for individuals whose income exceeds the ₹12 lakh limit with a slight gap, and where the tax exceeds the income over the cap, the tax is limited to income exceeding ₹12 lakh, the Clear Tax report added.
For example: For income of ₹12.15 lakh the income over limit is ₹15,000. For the full income, the tax would work out to ₹62,250. But with marginal relief factored in (tax more than income over limit i.e. 62,250 > 15,000), the difference is calculated as rebate (62,250 - 15,000 = 47,240).
Thus, you tax liability would be calculated tax - rebate (62,250 - 47,240) = payable tax (15,000) + health and education cess at 4% = ₹15,600. This has effectively brought down your tax liability from ₹62,250 to ₹15,600.
Rebate cannot be claimed against:
Deductions are offered under various sections under the Income Tax Act while rebate is available only u/s 87A. Further, exemptions are provided on sources of income as defined in the ITA.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.