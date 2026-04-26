Income-Tax returns: Taxpayers get rebate under Section 87A — Check here for eligibility, limit and rules, explained

Rebate under Section 87A reduces tax for low to middle-income earners, with different income limits applicable under the old tax regime and the new regime. Check details for eligibility, limits and rules here…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Apr 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Income limit for rebate of income tax under the new tax regime has been raised to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh.
Income limit for rebate of income tax under the new tax regime has been raised to ₹12 lakh.

All Indian taxpayers are required to file their income tax returns (ITR) and while the e-filing process has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Here is a breakdown of what rebate is offered and how you can apply for it.

What is rebate? How much can you claim?

Rebate reduces tax payable by deducting a fixed amount from the calculated tax for middle to low-income earners.

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Under the old regime, a rebate of 12,500 is allowed for an income up to 5 lakhs, while the new tax regime allows rebate of 60,000 for income up to 12 lakhs.

How is rebate applied?

Notably, unlike income tax exemptions and deductions, rebate under Section 87A is to be claimed by individual taxpayers from the total tax payable within the 10% tax slab.

According to Clear Tax, rebate can be applied to the total tax before adding a health and education cess of 4%.

How to claim rebate in ITR filing?

  • Total your gross total income for the financial year.
  • Exclude exemptions and deductions as applicable for investment and tax savings, etc.

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  • Declare your total taxable income in ITR after factoring in deductions.
  • Claim rebate under section 87A for income within prescribed limits (mentioned above).

The Income-Tax Department reportedly allows taxpayers to claim rebate in the updated ITR forms — ITR-2 and ITR-3.

Rebate: What is marginal relief?

Under the new tax regime, for individuals whose income exceeds the 12 lakh limit with a slight gap, and where the tax exceeds the income over the cap, the tax is limited to income exceeding 12 lakh, the Clear Tax report added.

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For example: For income of 12.15 lakh the income over limit is 15,000. For the full income, the tax would work out to 62,250. But with marginal relief factored in (tax more than income over limit i.e. 62,250 > 15,000), the difference is calculated as rebate (62,250 - 15,000 = 47,240).

Thus, you tax liability would be calculated tax - rebate (62,250 - 47,240) = payable tax (15,000) + health and education cess at 4% = 15,600. This has effectively brought down your tax liability from 62,250 to 15,600.

Under what circumstances is rebate not allowed?

Rebate cannot be claimed against:

  • Long-term capital gains (LTCG) under Section 112A of the Income Tax Act, which deals with profits from shares.

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  • Short-term capital gains (STCG) under Section 111A of the Income Tax Act, which also deals with profits from shares.
  • For income taxed at special rates such as winnings from lottery and game shows.
  • Companies and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) cannot claim rebate under Section 87A.
  • Non-resident Indians (NRI) are also not eligible for a rebate under 87A.

What is the difference between rebate vs deduction vs exemption?

Deductions are offered under various sections under the Income Tax Act while rebate is available only u/s 87A. Further, exemptions are provided on sources of income as defined in the ITA.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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