Income-Tax returns: Taxpayers get rebate under Section 87A — Check here for eligibility, limit and rules, explained

All Indian taxpayers are required to file their income tax returns (ITR) and while the e-filing process has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Here is a breakdown of what rebate is offered and how you can apply for it.

What is rebate? How much can you claim? Rebate reduces tax payable by deducting a fixed amount from the calculated tax for middle to low-income earners.

Under the old regime, a rebate of ₹12,500 is allowed for an income up to ₹5 lakhs, while the new tax regime allows rebate of ₹60,000 for income up to ₹12 lakhs.

How is rebate applied? Notably, unlike income tax exemptions and deductions, rebate under Section 87A is to be claimed by individual taxpayers from the total tax payable within the 10% tax slab.

According to Clear Tax, rebate can be applied to the total tax before adding a health and education cess of 4%.

How to claim rebate in ITR filing? Total your gross total income for the financial year.

Exclude exemptions and deductions as applicable for investment and tax savings, etc.

Declare your total taxable income in ITR after factoring in deductions.

Claim rebate under section 87A for income within prescribed limits (mentioned above). The Income-Tax Department reportedly allows taxpayers to claim rebate in the updated ITR forms — ITR-2 and ITR-3.

Rebate: What is marginal relief? Under the new tax regime, for individuals whose income exceeds the ₹12 lakh limit with a slight gap, and where the tax exceeds the income over the cap, the tax is limited to income exceeding ₹12 lakh, the Clear Tax report added.

For example: For income of ₹12.15 lakh the income over limit is ₹15,000. For the full income, the tax would work out to ₹62,250. But with marginal relief factored in (tax more than income over limit i.e. 62,250 > 15,000), the difference is calculated as rebate (62,250 - 15,000 = 47,240).

Thus, you tax liability would be calculated tax - rebate (62,250 - 47,240) = payable tax (15,000) + health and education cess at 4% = ₹15,600. This has effectively brought down your tax liability from ₹62,250 to ₹15,600.

Under what circumstances is rebate not allowed? Rebate cannot be claimed against:

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) under Section 112A of the Income Tax Act, which deals with profits from shares.

Short-term capital gains (STCG) under Section 111A of the Income Tax Act, which also deals with profits from shares.

For income taxed at special rates such as winnings from lottery and game shows.

Companies and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) cannot claim rebate under Section 87A.

Non-resident Indians (NRI) are also not eligible for a rebate under 87A. What is the difference between rebate vs deduction vs exemption? Deductions are offered under various sections under the Income Tax Act while rebate is available only u/s 87A. Further, exemptions are provided on sources of income as defined in the ITA.