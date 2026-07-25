Income-tax returns: What is the last date to file your ITR? Here are 5 key things taxpayers should know…

Income-tax returns: The tax department has notified all the ITR form and enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5 and ITR-7 online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (FY26 / AY27).
You can use the e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/) and must register (you will need Aadhaar, PAN and other details) or log into the website with your User ID and password to do so.
Notably, the availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before filing in the details and uploading the file digitally. You can access them here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns
According to the tax calendar on the I-T e-filing portal, all income tax returns except for the ITR-3, 4 and 6 forms are required to file returns for the tax year by 31 July 2026. Further, the due date for self-assessment tax payment is also 31 July 2026.
With the date fast approaching now is the ideal time to file returns comfortably. This will also help you avoid unnecessary last-minute rush or delays due to technical or calculation glitches. Notably, you can still file a delayed ITR till 31 December 2026, but this would cost you extra based on your taxable amount.
While the overall e-filing process has become quicker, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Salaried individuals overwhelmed by the process here are five key things taxpayers should know to prepare before filing ITR.
If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” on the e-filing portal to check eligibility conditions based on your taxpayer status. Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.” Here's a brief explainer:
You can file ITR-U, if you have missed filing your previous four years ITRs. For current year (AY27) you can file your regular ITR.
In case you miss filing the ITR within the due date u/s 139(1), you can still file your Income Tax Return, but you may be required to pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5000. Additionally, you will also be required to pay interest on the tax liability (if any).
Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable:
When filing your returns, taxpayers must complete the process by e-verifying their ITR within 30 days. Failure to do so may result in your ITR refund being delayed due to “invalid” or “incomplete” process.
The I-T department has clarified that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing portal using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.
While you are allowed to file delayed ITR till the year-end, please note that these filings will attract penalties between ₹1,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the duration of delay, as follows:
Also, please note that the more you delay your ITR filing, such returns may lose out on certain deductions for lower tax, and would likely be subject to increased scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.
|Default
|Relevant Provision
|Possible Consequence
|Filing ITR after the due date
|Section 234F
|Late fee up to ₹5,000 ( ₹1,000 if total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh)
|Delayed revised return
|Section 234-I
|₹1,000 or ₹5,000, depending on income
|Under-reporting or misreporting income
|Section 270A
|Penalty of 50% to 200% of the tax payable
|Receiving ₹2 lakh or more in cash in violation of rules
|Sections 269ST & 271DA
|Penalty equal to the amount received
|Failure to pay self-assessment tax
|Sections 140A & 221
|Penalty up to the outstanding tax amount
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise taxpayers to check with certified experts before taking any financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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