Income-tax returns: What is the last date to file your ITR? Here are 5 key things taxpayers should know…

Income-tax returns: The tax department has notified all the ITR form and enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5 and ITR-7 online forms for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (FY26 / AY27).

You can use the e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/) and must register (you will need Aadhaar, PAN and other details) or log into the website with your User ID and password to do so.

Notably, the availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before filing in the details and uploading the file digitally. You can access them here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns

ITR deadline: What is the last date to file returns? According to the tax calendar on the I-T e-filing portal, all income tax returns except for the ITR-3, 4 and 6 forms are required to file returns for the tax year by 31 July 2026. Further, the due date for self-assessment tax payment is also 31 July 2026.

With the date fast approaching now is the ideal time to file returns comfortably. This will also help you avoid unnecessary last-minute rush or delays due to technical or calculation glitches. Notably, you can still file a delayed ITR till 31 December 2026, but this would cost you extra based on your taxable amount.

While the overall e-filing process has become quicker, the process can be daunting for first-time filers. Salaried individuals overwhelmed by the process here are five key things taxpayers should know to prepare before filing ITR.

Which ITR form should you choose? If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” on the e-filing portal to check eligibility conditions based on your taxpayer status. Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.” Here's a brief explainer:

ITR-1 form: If you are an individual with income from salary, one house property, and other sources.

ITR-2 form: If you are an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income.

ITR-3 form: If you are an individual or HUF with income from business or profession.

ITR-4 form: If you have presumptive income from business or profession.

Can I file ITR for last 4 assessment years now? You can file ITR-U, if you have missed filing your previous four years ITRs. For current year (AY27) you can file your regular ITR.

In case you miss filing the ITR within the due date u/s 139(1), you can still file your Income Tax Return, but you may be required to pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5000. Additionally, you will also be required to pay interest on the tax liability (if any).

List of documents required Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable:

Form 16 (from current employer and former employer if you changed jobs mid-year),

PAN Card,

Aadhaar Card (PAN-Aadhaar must be linked),

Investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

Complete e-Verification within 30 days When filing your returns, taxpayers must complete the process by e-verifying their ITR within 30 days. Failure to do so may result in your ITR refund being delayed due to “invalid” or “incomplete” process.

The I-T department has clarified that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing portal using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.

Missed deadline? Here's the penalty: While you are allowed to file delayed ITR till the year-end, please note that these filings will attract penalties between ₹1,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the duration of delay, as follows:

For individuals with an income above ₹ 5 lakh, filing a belated return will incur a penalty of up to ₹ 5,000.

5 lakh, filing a belated return will incur a penalty of up to 5,000. For taxpayers with a net taxable income of ₹ 5 lakhs or lower, the maximum penalty for filing a belated ITR is ₹ 1,000. Also, please note that the more you delay your ITR filing, such returns may lose out on certain deductions for lower tax, and would likely be subject to increased scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

Default Relevant Provision Possible Consequence Filing ITR after the due date Section 234F Late fee up to ₹ 5,000 ( ₹ 1,000 if total income does not exceed ₹ 5 lakh) Delayed revised return Section 234-I ₹ 1,000 or ₹ 5,000, depending on income Under-reporting or misreporting income Section 270A Penalty of 50% to 200% of the tax payable Receiving ₹ 2 lakh or more in cash in violation of rules Sections 269ST & 271DA Penalty equal to the amount received Failure to pay self-assessment tax Sections 140A & 221 Penalty up to the outstanding tax amount