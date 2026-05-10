Income tax returns: What is the deadline to file ITR for FY26? Top FAQs answered on penalty, forms and delayed returns

The process to file your income-tax returns is accessible in more ways now with the process available to taxpayers online via the official e-filing portal. However, first-time taxpayers may have some confusion over the details. Today we will take a look at the ITR deadline for this tax year.

Notably, all Indian residents are required to file returns to declare their earnings for the year across sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.

How can I file my ITR? You can file your ITR through a certified professional i.e. a Chartered Accountant or financial planner or do it yourself through the Income-Tax department's website. In order to file your own returns, you will have to log into the site with your User ID and password. If this is the first time you are filing your tax online, you must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details on the website.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the deadline for filing income tax returns for FY 2025-26? ⌵ For the financial year 2025-2026 (Assessment Year 2026-2027), the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is July 31, 2026. Those using ITR forms 3 and 4 have a deadline of August 31, 2026. 2 What happens if I miss the ITR filing deadline? ⌵ If you miss the deadline, you can still file a delayed return by December 31, 2026. However, this will incur a penalty of upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the delay and taxable amount. 3 How are cryptocurrency gains taxed in India for ITR filing? ⌵ Profits from the sale of crypto assets are taxed at a flat rate of 30% under India’s virtual digital asset (VDA) rules, with an additional 4% cess. These gains must be disclosed separately under Schedule VDA in the relevant ITR form. 4 Which ITR form should a salaried individual use? ⌵ Salaried individuals typically use ITR-1 (Sahaj) if they are residents with income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and interest income. For income from two house properties or specific capital gains, ITR-2 might be required. 5 What are the consequences of not reporting foreign assets or gains from foreign stocks? ⌵ Failure to report foreign assets or gains can lead to a penalty of ₹10 lakh per year for non-disclosure. It can be considered willful tax evasion, potentially leading to imprisonment up to 7 years and loss of double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) relief.

Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable: Form 16 (from current employer and former employer if you changed jobs mid-year), PAN Card, Aadhaar Card (PAN-Aadhaar must be linked), investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

What is the deadline for filing I-T returns? For the current tax year, i.e. financial year 2025-2026 or assessment year 2026-2027, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.

Notably, taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.

What happens if I miss the ITR filing deadline? If you miss the deadline, taxpayers can still file a delayed ITR till 31 December, but this would cost you upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.

Also Read | Here's how you can get tax deduction for your new vehicle purchase

Also, the more you delay your ITR filing, such returns may lose out on certain deductions for lower tax and would likely be subject to increased scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

Who is required to file ITR? You are required to file your ITR if the aggregate of all your income / salary before deduction exceeds the basic exemption limit.

If you are a resident of India for income tax purposes and own any asset outside India in your name as a beneficial owner or have an interest in any asset outside India.

When you are an authorised signatory for any account maintained outside India, immovable or movable.

If you have invested in shares, bonds, or mutual fund schemes of foreign companies or have Employee Stock Options (ESOPS), irrespective of your income level.

If you have paid electricity charges of more than ₹ 1 lakh during the last year, even if the electricity connection is not in your name.

1 lakh during the last year, even if the electricity connection is not in your name. If you have spent over ₹ 2 lakhs on foreign travel — yours or any other person, as long as you have paid for the trip.

2 lakhs on foreign travel — yours or any other person, as long as you have paid for the trip. If bank deposits in your name exceed ₹ 50 lakh combined in one or more savings accounts or exceeds ₹ 1 crore in one or more current accounts.

50 lakh combined in one or more savings accounts or exceeds 1 crore in one or more current accounts. If the value of all your sales from business exceeds ₹ 60 lakh rupees, irrespective of your income level. Which ITR form should I choose? ITR-1 form: Salaried individual with one house property, and other sources.