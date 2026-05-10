Income tax returns: What is the deadline to file ITR for FY26? Top FAQs answered on penalty, forms and delayed returns

Taxpayers should be aware of the necessary documentation and deadlines for filing ITR. For FY2025-2026, the deadline is 31 July 2026, with delayed filing until 31 December, incurring additional costs.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 May 2026, 04:25 PM IST
All Indian residents are required to file their ITR to report earnings across sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.
All Indian residents are required to file their ITR to report earnings across sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.(Representative Image)

The process to file your income-tax returns is accessible in more ways now with the process available to taxpayers online via the official e-filing portal. However, first-time taxpayers may have some confusion over the details. Today we will take a look at the ITR deadline for this tax year.

Notably, all Indian residents are required to file returns to declare their earnings for the year across sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.

How can I file my ITR?

You can file your ITR through a certified professional i.e. a Chartered Accountant or financial planner or do it yourself through the Income-Tax department's website. In order to file your own returns, you will have to log into the site with your User ID and password. If this is the first time you are filing your tax online, you must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details on the website.

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AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
What is the deadline for filing income tax returns for FY 2025-26?

For the financial year 2025-2026 (Assessment Year 2026-2027), the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is July 31, 2026. Those using ITR forms 3 and 4 have a deadline of August 31, 2026.

2
What happens if I miss the ITR filing deadline?

If you miss the deadline, you can still file a delayed return by December 31, 2026. However, this will incur a penalty of upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the delay and taxable amount.

3
How are cryptocurrency gains taxed in India for ITR filing?

Profits from the sale of crypto assets are taxed at a flat rate of 30% under India’s virtual digital asset (VDA) rules, with an additional 4% cess. These gains must be disclosed separately under Schedule VDA in the relevant ITR form.

4
Which ITR form should a salaried individual use?

Salaried individuals typically use ITR-1 (Sahaj) if they are residents with income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and interest income. For income from two house properties or specific capital gains, ITR-2 might be required.

5
What are the consequences of not reporting foreign assets or gains from foreign stocks?

Failure to report foreign assets or gains can lead to a penalty of ₹10 lakh per year for non-disclosure. It can be considered willful tax evasion, potentially leading to imprisonment up to 7 years and loss of double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) relief.

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Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable: Form 16 (from current employer and former employer if you changed jobs mid-year), PAN Card, Aadhaar Card (PAN-Aadhaar must be linked), investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

What is the deadline for filing I-T returns?

For the current tax year, i.e. financial year 2025-2026 or assessment year 2026-2027, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.

Notably, taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.

What happens if I miss the ITR filing deadline?

If you miss the deadline, taxpayers can still file a delayed ITR till 31 December, but this would cost you upwards of 1,000 to 10,000, depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.

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Also, the more you delay your ITR filing, such returns may lose out on certain deductions for lower tax and would likely be subject to increased scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

Who is required to file ITR?

  • You are required to file your ITR if the aggregate of all your income / salary before deduction exceeds the basic exemption limit.
  • If you are a resident of India for income tax purposes and own any asset outside India in your name as a beneficial owner or have an interest in any asset outside India.
  • When you are an authorised signatory for any account maintained outside India, immovable or movable.
  • If you have invested in shares, bonds, or mutual fund schemes of foreign companies or have Employee Stock Options (ESOPS), irrespective of your income level.

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  • If you have paid electricity charges of more than 1 lakh during the last year, even if the electricity connection is not in your name.
  • If you have spent over 2 lakhs on foreign travel — yours or any other person, as long as you have paid for the trip.
  • If bank deposits in your name exceed 50 lakh combined in one or more savings accounts or exceeds 1 crore in one or more current accounts.
  • If the value of all your sales from business exceeds 60 lakh rupees, irrespective of your income level.

Which ITR form should I choose?

  • ITR-1 form: Salaried individual with one house property, and other sources.

Also Read | Considering SWP for retirement? How it works, taxation and benefits, explained
  • ITR-2 form: Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income.
  • ITR-3 form: Individual or HUF with income from business or profession.
  • ITR-4 form: Taxpayers with presumptive income from business or profession.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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