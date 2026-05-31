Income-tax returns: Here's why you must e-verify your ITR after filing — Stepwise guide

The Income-Tax Department has notified all ITR forms for assessment year 2026-27 i.e. financial year 2025-26. Further, the tax department has also enabled Excel Utility for online forms ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms on its e-filing portal for AY27 / FY26.

This means that taxpayers can prepare their returns offline using the excel-based utilities, before uploading them digitally. Visit the official e-filing portal to download the forms, then fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload the completed form online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.

To file your returns, you must register on the portal (you will need Aadhaar, PAN and other details) or log into the website here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/ with your User ID and password.

For the current tax year, deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.

Why should you complete e-verification of ITR? The tax department notes that all assesses must complete the ITR filing process by e-verifying (also known as ITR-V) their returns on the portal. This must be done within 30 days after you file your return, or it may register as an “incomplete” or “invalid” and delay the refund process.

The department in its notice last year also reminded taxpayers that the e-verification can be completed using Aadhaar OTP, electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, or net banking, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.

Steps to e-verify your ITR on income tax portal Visit the I-T e-filing portal incometax.gov.in and click on ‘e-Verify Return’.

Enter your PAN, assessment year for which the verification is being done, and acknowledgment number.

You can also log in with your PAN and password, then go to “My Account” and then click “e-Verify Return”.

The new page will then display the file for which verification is pending.

Click on “e- verify” and these options will be displayed: – I already have an EVC to e-verify my return.

– I do not have an EVC and I would like to generate EVC to e-verify my return.

– I would like to use Aadhaar OTP to e-verify my return.

You will receive an acknowledgment once the process is completed successfully. E-verify ITR: What are the other ways to do so? Another simple way to e-verify is by logging into the net banking portal and navigating through the e-verify ITR segment.

You can also verify through Aadhaar OTP to the mobile number registered and mapped with Aadhaar to confirm and e-verify the returns.

EVC can also be done through your bank ATM.

Further, your Authorised signatory or representative (Chartered Accountant, financial planner, financial advisor, etc.) can e-verify returns on your behalf. What happens if you miss e-verification or ITR-V deadline? In cases where the ITR is uploaded by deadline, but ITR-V has not been completed within 30 days, the date of completing e-verification will be treated as the date of furnishing returns. Thus, all consequences of late filing of return under the I-T Act shall be applicable.

For offline submissions, the date on which the duly verified ITR-V is received at the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) shall be considered to determine whether 30 days period has been met.

The tax department has also clarified that in instances where the return of income is not verified after uploading ITR, such filings will be treated as invalid.

Should you wait till 15 June to file returns? It is advisable for salaried taxpayers to wait till 15 June to file returns to ensure that all details on your TDS statements (Form 16 and 16A) and Form 26AS / Annual Information Statement (AIS) match. This is because banks, employers and other reporting entities (AMCs, mutual fund houses, brokers) have time till 31 May to update information in these forms, and it takes at least seven to 10 days after this, for the updated information to be included in your Form 26AS / AIS.

This means that filing your returns before the documents are fully updated can lead to a situation where your returns show a mismatch in forms and could trigger a notice from the tax department. Mismatch could also hinder your refund process.