Income tax rule: As 2024 ends, it's clear that India's financial sector has experienced significant income tax reforms. The Union Budget 2024-25 introduced impactful changes to personal income tax, further refined by announcements in July 2024. Effective for the current financial year (2024-25), these revisions will influence the deductions and exemptions taxpayers can claim when filing their income tax returns(ITR) in July 2025.
The new tax regime's revised slabs offer taxpayers potential annual savings of ₹17,500.
Up to ₹3 lakh - Nil
₹3-7 lakh - 5%
₹7-10 lakh - 10%
₹10-12 lakh - 15%
12-15 lakh - 20%
Above ₹15 lakh - 30%
Under the new tax regime, the government increased the standard deduction ceiling from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 and the standard deduction limit for family pensioners from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.
The budget announcements on July 22 did not change the old tax regime. However, the standard deduction limit does not change if an individual opts for the old tax regime.
Upto ₹2.5 lakh- Nil
₹2.5- ₹5 lakh- 5%.
₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh- 20%.
Income above ₹10 lakh- 30%.
Short-term capital gains tax has increased from 15% to 20%, and long-term capital gains tax has risen from 10% to 12.50%. The tax-exempt threshold for long-term capital gains has also been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹1,25,000.
Traders in equity derivatives (F&O) will face higher Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rates. The STT on options will increase from 0.0625% to 0.1% of the premium (the same rate as delivery transactions), while the STT on futures will rise from 0.0125% to 0.02% of the traded price.
From October 1, 2024, the tax treatment of share buybacks has changed significantly. Previously, shareholders were exempt from tax on buyback proceeds (under Section 10(34A)), while the company paid a 20% tax (plus surcharge and cess) on the net buyback amount. Now, amended income tax laws will tax buyback proceeds as income for individual shareholders, similar to the taxation of dividends at their applicable income tax slab rates.
Previously, long-term capital gains (LTCG) on property sales were taxed at 20% with indexation benefits. The Budget now introduces a 12.5% tax rate for LTCG on property, but removes the indexation benefit. This means while the tax rate is lower, the taxable profit may be higher due to the absence of indexation. This change is a major concern for many real estate investors, particularly those who have held properties for extended periods, as it's expected to increase their tax burden.
Several key changes to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) were proposed in Budget 2024. The 5% TDS rate on various payments will be merged into the 2% rate, and the 20% TDS on mutual fund/UTI unit repurchases will be withdrawn. The TDS rate for e-commerce operators is set to decrease significantly from 1% to 0.1%. Additionally, Tax Collected at Source (TCS) will be creditable against TDS deducted from salaries. Finally, delays in TDS payments will be decriminalized, provided the payment is made by the TDS statement filing deadline.
Assessments can now be reopened up to five years after the end of the relevant assessment year, but only if the escaped income exceeds ₹50 lakh.
For dispute resolution and dispose-off backlogs, the Union Finance Minister proposed the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, to resolve certain income tax disputes pending appeal.
This scheme was announced in Budget 2024 and allows taxpayers to pay a lower tax amount. "Under this scheme, you must pay the disputed tax amount and a specified percentage of this amount along with Form 1 to the Income Tax Department. Once this amount is deposited, the Income Tax Department will close the dispute and waive all the additional penalties and interest applicable,"said Abhishek Soni, CEO of Tax2win.
