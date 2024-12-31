Income tax rule: 10 changes in 2024 that will impact your ITR filing in 2025

Income tax rule: The 2024 Union Budget reformed India's income tax system, introducing new tax slabs and increased standard deductions. These revisions will influence the deductions and exemptions taxpayers can claim when filing their income tax returns(ITR) in July 2025

Income tax rule: As 2024 ends, it's clear that India's financial sector has experienced significant income tax reforms. The Union Budget 2024-25 introduced impactful changes to personal income tax, further refined by announcements in July 2024. Effective for the current financial year (2024-25), these revisions will influence the deductions and exemptions taxpayers can claim when filing their income tax returns(ITR) in July 2025.

1)New regime income tax slabs changed under the new tax regime The new tax regime's revised slabs offer taxpayers potential annual savings of ₹17,500.

₹3-7 lakh - 5%

₹7-10 lakh - 10%

12-15 lakh - 20%

Above ₹15 lakh - 30%

3) Old regime income tax regime The budget announcements on July 22 did not change the old tax regime. However, the standard deduction limit does not change if an individual opts for the old tax regime.

Old regime income tax slab rates Upto ₹2.5 lakh- Nil

₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh- 20%.

Income above ₹10 lakh- 30%.

5)Increase in rates of Securities Transactions Tax Traders in equity derivatives (F&O) will face higher Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rates. The STT on options will increase from 0.0625% to 0.1% of the premium (the same rate as delivery transactions), while the STT on futures will rise from 0.0125% to 0.02% of the traded price.

6) Changes in taxation of buyback of shares From October 1, 2024, the tax treatment of share buybacks has changed significantly. Previously, shareholders were exempt from tax on buyback proceeds (under Section 10(34A)), while the company paid a 20% tax (plus surcharge and cess) on the net buyback amount. Now, amended income tax laws will tax buyback proceeds as income for individual shareholders, similar to the taxation of dividends at their applicable income tax slab rates.

7)Indexation benefit Previously, long-term capital gains (LTCG) on property sales were taxed at 20% with indexation benefits. The Budget now introduces a 12.5% tax rate for LTCG on property, but removes the indexation benefit. This means while the tax rate is lower, the taxable profit may be higher due to the absence of indexation. This change is a major concern for many real estate investors, particularly those who have held properties for extended periods, as it's expected to increase their tax burden. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8)TDS Several key changes to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) were proposed in Budget 2024. The 5% TDS rate on various payments will be merged into the 2% rate, and the 20% TDS on mutual fund/UTI unit repurchases will be withdrawn. The TDS rate for e-commerce operators is set to decrease significantly from 1% to 0.1%. Additionally, Tax Collected at Source (TCS) will be creditable against TDS deducted from salaries. Finally, delays in TDS payments will be decriminalized, provided the payment is made by the TDS statement filing deadline.

9)Reopening Assessments: ₹ 50 Lakh Threshold Assessments can now be reopened up to five years after the end of the relevant assessment year, but only if the escaped income exceeds ₹50 lakh.

10)Vivad se Vishwas scheme For dispute resolution and dispose-off backlogs, the Union Finance Minister proposed the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, to resolve certain income tax disputes pending appeal.