Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Income tax rule on sale of house property received as alimony by a divorcee — explained
Back

Income tax rule on sale of house property received as alimony by a divorcee — explained

 1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 03:25 PM IST Balwant Jain

ITR filing: A divorcee can claim exemption under Section 54 on sale of the flat received as alimony if you invest the indexed capital gains for purchase or construction of another residential house property within specified period

Income tax rule: The whole sale consideration received on sale of property received as alimony on divorce is not treated as taxable income. What is taxable is the capital gains made on sale of such property.Premium
Income tax rule: The whole sale consideration received on sale of property received as alimony on divorce is not treated as taxable income. What is taxable is the capital gains made on sale of such property.

What is tax implication on sale of residential house property received as alimony for a divorcee? Can she save tax by reinvesting the money?

Answer: The whole sale consideration received on sale of property received as alimony on divorce is not treated as taxable income. What is taxable is the capital gains made on sale of such property. For the purpose of computing the capital gains in the cases where the seller himself or herself has not paid for it like in case of gifts, inheritances, the amount paid by the previous owner or owners is to be taken as the cost.

Whether such asset is to be treated as short term or long term depends on the combined holding period starting from the date it was bought for a consideration. In case the combined holding period is 24 months or more the profits are taxed as long term capital gains. It may be noted that in such cases though the cost and holding period of the previous owner is to be taken into consideration, you are not allowed to take the benefit of indexation from the date of purchase by the original buyer if one goes strictly by the language used in the law and is available from the date on which the donee gets to own such asset. However, a few of high courts have held that the benefit of indexation is available from the date it was acquired for consideration.

You can claim income tax exemption under Section 54 on sale of the flat received as alimony if you invest the indexed capital gains for purchase or construction of another residential house property within specified period. Additionally and alternatively, you can invest the capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions within three years from date of sale of the residential property up to 50 lakhs in a year.

(Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on his twitter handle)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout