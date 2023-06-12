Income tax rule on sale of house property received as alimony by a divorcee — explained1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 03:25 PM IST
ITR filing: A divorcee can claim exemption under Section 54 on sale of the flat received as alimony if you invest the indexed capital gains for purchase or construction of another residential house property within specified period
What is tax implication on sale of residential house property received as alimony for a divorcee? Can she save tax by reinvesting the money?
Answer: The whole sale consideration received on sale of property received as alimony on divorce is not treated as taxable income. What is taxable is the capital gains made on sale of such property. For the purpose of computing the capital gains in the cases where the seller himself or herself has not paid for it like in case of gifts, inheritances, the amount paid by the previous owner or owners is to be taken as the cost.
