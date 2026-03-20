Finance Ministry notifies new Income-Tax Rules 2026 — Here's what changes for you from 1 April

The Finance Ministry on 20 March notified the Central Board of Direct Taxes' new Income-Tax Rules 2026. Here's what this means for taxpayers and how the changes impact you with effect from 1 April 2026.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 Mar 2026, 05:02 PM IST
The Centre has notified the new Income-Tax Rules 2026 with effect from 1 April 2026.
The Centre has notified the new Income-Tax Rules 2026 with effect from 1 April 2026. (Pexels Photo)

The Finance Ministry has on 20 March notified and published its draft Income-tax Rules, 2026 in the e-Gazette.

This comes after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) put out its Draft Income Tax Rules in January 2026 and sought feedback from stakeholders. These rules make it possible for the I-T Act of 2025 to go into effect, replacing the 1961 Act with effect from 1 April 2026.

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Notably, Budget 2026 extended the Income-Tax Returns (ITR) due date for ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August from the end of the relevant tax year. However, there are no changes in the income tax slabs for FY26-27, and the existing slabs will continue. Further, deadline ITR-1 and ITR-2 remains 31 July of the relevant tax year; and due date for the tax audit is also unchanged on 31 October.

What are the structural changes to I-T rules?

  • The number of tax rules has been reduced from 399 to 190.
  • The number of tax forms has been reduced from 511 to 333.
  • The aims to make the taxation system easier for businesses and taxpayers to use.

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  • Further, all of the forms will look the same and feature text that is easier to read, with features like auto-filled data.

How will these changes impact you, the taxpayer?

  • Meal cards: No taxes for corporate meal cards that cost 200 and less per meal, under the Old Tax regime only. This includes free food and non-alcoholic beverages for employees, and is an increase from the previous 50//meal
  • Coupons and gift cards: Corporate gift cards, gift certificates or coupons of up to 15,000 each year are tax-free under the Old Tax regime.
  • Corporate loans: Loans with no interest or interest rates lower than market rate to be taxed based on difference between the State Bank of India (SBI) lending rate and the actual rate charged, subject to certain exceptions. However, loans less than 2 lakh and those taken for medical emergencies remain tax-free.

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  • Corporate / company vehicle: For vehicles assigned by employer for work and personal use, tax of 8,000/month will be applicable on cars with engines up to 1.6 litre; and 10,000/month for bigger vehicles. This is under the Old and New Tax regimes.
  • HRA exemption: Four new cities added to list of metros allowed to claim 50% House and Rental Allowance (HRA) exemption. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune have been added to the list which includes Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. This is under the Old Tax regime.
  • Children's education-related expenses: The exemption for the children's education allowance has increased from 100/month to 3,000/month, per child under Old Tax regime. Further, the hostel expenditure allowance under Old Tax regime has also been increased from 300/month to 9,000/month, per child.
  • Sector allowance: The exemption for the allowance granted to employees working in any transport system has been enhanced from 10,000/month or 70% of the allowance, whichever is lower, to 25,000/month or 70% of the allowance, whichever is lower.

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  • STT hike: The Centre has hiked Securities Transaction Tax (STT) for the equity derivatives segment in a move that is expected to hit futures and options (F&O) traders. STT on futures will be increased to 0.05% from 0.02%, and on options transactions will be raised to 0.15% from 0.1%, from 1 April. This tax is levied on every purchase and sale of securities, such as equity shares, futures and options, on recognised stock exchanges.
  • Buyback taxation: Any amount received from the buyback of shares will be taxed as capital gains from 1 April. Further, promoter shareholders will have to pay a “differential buyback tax” with an effective rate of 22% for corporate promoters and 30% for non-corporate promoters.
  • Changes to TCS: The Budget rationalised Tax Collected at Source (TCS) to ease compliance, reduce refund delays, and address confusion among taxpayers, with effect from April. TCS rates on alcoholic drinks is increased from 1% to 2%; TCS rates on remittance under LRS for overseas tour package have been reduced to a single flat rate of 2% without threshold from the existing dual rate of 5% and 20%; TCS rate for remittance under LRS for education and medical treatment has been reduced from 5% to 2%.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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