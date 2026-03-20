Finance Ministry notifies new Income-Tax Rules 2026 — Here's what changes for you from 1 April

The Finance Ministry has on 20 March notified and published its draft Income-tax Rules, 2026 in the e-Gazette.
This comes after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) put out its Draft Income Tax Rules in January 2026 and sought feedback from stakeholders. These rules make it possible for the I-T Act of 2025 to go into effect, replacing the 1961 Act with effect from 1 April 2026.
Notably, Budget 2026 extended the Income-Tax Returns (ITR) due date for ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August from the end of the relevant tax year. However, there are no changes in the income tax slabs for FY26-27, and the existing slabs will continue. Further, deadline ITR-1 and ITR-2 remains 31 July of the relevant tax year; and due date for the tax audit is also unchanged on 31 October.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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