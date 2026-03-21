Income Tax Rules 2026: Will there be changes in tax slabs from 1 April 2026? All FAQs answered

Income Tax Rules 2026: The Finance Ministry on 20 March notified the draft Income Tax Rules, 2026, which will come into effect from 1 April. The new rules are set to majorly overhaul the procedural and compliance systems under direct taxation.
This comes after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) put out its Draft Income Tax Rules in January. The new Income Tax Rules 2026 will make it possible for the New Income Tax Act, 2025, to come info effect replacing the 1961 Act, from 1 April 2026.
The Income Tax Rules, 2026 aim to enhance transparency, digitisation, and standardisation. The focus is on stronger data reporting, clearer cross-border taxation, and improved regulatory frameworks to reduce disputes and strengthen enforcement.
Budget 2026 extended the income tax returns (ITR) due date for ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August from the end of the relevant tax year.
With the New Income Tax Rules 2026 being published by the government, buzz about a changed income tax slabs is in the air. However, it must be clarified that there is no change in the income tax slabs under the new rules published by the government. These things are usually announced during Budget. However, in Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any change to the current income tax slabs.
Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the change in tax slabs under the new income tax rules 2026.
The current tax slabs under the old tax regime are —
The current income tax slabs under new tax regime are —
There are no changes in the income tax slabs from 1 April. This is because during Budget 2026, there was no announcement of a change in the income tax slabs under both old and new income tax regimes. In the subsequent notifications of the Income Tax Act, 2025, and Income Tax Rules, 2026, there was also no mention of a change in the tax slabs.
Under the New Income Tax Rules, individual taxpayers and professionals earning above the exemption limit will need to pay income tax. Under the new tax regime, individuals earning more than ₹12 lakh, and salaried persons earning more than ₹12.75 lakh need to pay income tax as per their income tax slabs. Under the old tax regime, individuals earning above ₹2.5 lakh are required to pay taxes, but they can use tax deductions.
The new standard deduction under the new tax regime of the Income Tax Rules 2026 is ₹75,000. Salaried taxpayers are eligible to claim standard deduction. Under old tax regime, the standard deduction remains ₹50,000. This is a fixed deduction from gross salary to reduce the burden of taxpayers.
Under the new income tax rules, the new tax regime remains the default. Under the new tax regime, there are fewer exemptions. However, those who have more investments often choose to stick to the old tax regime to make use of the exemptions.
The new income tax rules, 2026, will be implemented from 1 April, 2026. This will enable the new Income Tax Act, 2025, to come into effect from the same date.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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