Income Tax Rules 2026: Will there be changes in tax slabs from 1 April 2026? All FAQs answered

Income Tax Rules 2026: The Finance Ministry on 20 March notified the draft Income Tax Rules, 2026, which will come into effect from 1 April. The new rules are set to majorly overhaul the procedural and compliance systems under direct taxation.

This comes after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) put out its Draft Income Tax Rules in January. The new Income Tax Rules 2026 will make it possible for the New Income Tax Act, 2025, to come info effect replacing the 1961 Act, from 1 April 2026.

The Income Tax Rules, 2026 aim to enhance transparency, digitisation, and standardisation. The focus is on stronger data reporting, clearer cross-border taxation, and improved regulatory frameworks to reduce disputes and strengthen enforcement.

Budget 2026 extended the income tax returns (ITR) due date for ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August from the end of the relevant tax year.

With the New Income Tax Rules 2026 being published by the government, buzz about a changed income tax slabs is in the air. However, it must be clarified that there is no change in the income tax slabs under the new rules published by the government. These things are usually announced during Budget. However, in Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any change to the current income tax slabs.

New Income Tax Rules: FAQs on Tax Slabs Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the change in tax slabs under the new income tax rules 2026.

What are the current income tax slabs? The current tax slabs under the old tax regime are —

Income up to ₹ 2.5 lakh: Tax rate 0%

2.5 lakh: Tax rate 0% Income up to ₹ 5 lakh: Tax rate 5%

5 lakh: Tax rate 5% Income up to ₹ 10 lakh: Tax rate 20%

10 lakh: Tax rate 20% Income above ₹ 10 lakh: Tax rate 30% The current income tax slabs under new tax regime are —

Income up to ₹ 4 lakh: Tax rate 0%

4 lakh: Tax rate 0% Income up to ₹ 8 lakh: Tax rate 5%

8 lakh: Tax rate 5% Income up to ₹ 12 lakh: Tax rate 10%

12 lakh: Tax rate 10% Income up to ₹ 16 lakh: Tax rate 15%

16 lakh: Tax rate 15% Income up to ₹ 20 lakh: Tax rate 20%

20 lakh: Tax rate 20% Income up to ₹ 24 lakh: Tax rate 25%

24 lakh: Tax rate 25% Income above ₹ 24 lakh: Tax rate 30%

What are the new income tax slabs from 1 April? There are no changes in the income tax slabs from 1 April. This is because during Budget 2026, there was no announcement of a change in the income tax slabs under both old and new income tax regimes. In the subsequent notifications of the Income Tax Act, 2025, and Income Tax Rules, 2026, there was also no mention of a change in the tax slabs.

Who will need to pay income tax under New Income Tax Rules? Under the New Income Tax Rules, individual taxpayers and professionals earning above the exemption limit will need to pay income tax. Under the new tax regime, individuals earning more than ₹12 lakh, and salaried persons earning more than ₹12.75 lakh need to pay income tax as per their income tax slabs. Under the old tax regime, individuals earning above ₹2.5 lakh are required to pay taxes, but they can use tax deductions.

What is the new standard deduction? The new standard deduction under the new tax regime of the Income Tax Rules 2026 is ₹75,000. Salaried taxpayers are eligible to claim standard deduction. Under old tax regime, the standard deduction remains ₹50,000. This is a fixed deduction from gross salary to reduce the burden of taxpayers.

Which tax regime is the default? Under the new income tax rules, the new tax regime remains the default. Under the new tax regime, there are fewer exemptions. However, those who have more investments often choose to stick to the old tax regime to make use of the exemptions.

When are the new income tax rules coming into place? The new income tax rules, 2026, will be implemented from 1 April, 2026. This will enable the new Income Tax Act, 2025, to come into effect from the same date.