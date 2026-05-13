Income-tax rules: Capital gains taxation on digital, paper, physical and inherited gold for Indians and NRIs, explained

Income-tax rules: Profits or capital gains generated from sale of your digital gold, paper gold (which includes gold ETFs, gold mutual funds and sovereign gold bonds) and physical gold assets are taxed on short-term and long-term basis in India.
Notably, there is no tax for simply owning gold for personal purpose, the tax comes into play if and when you sell your gold for a profit. Thus, you are required to report capital gains from your gold investments in your income-tax returns (ITR) under specific schedules depending on the type of investment (physical, digital, or paper gold), according to a Clear Tax report.
Digital gold: Digital gold is purchased online, and the issuer stores them in a vault on your behalf. Notably, the investment is self-regulated with no oversight from either the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
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Profits from selling physical, digital, or paper gold within 24 months are taxed as Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) at your income tax slab rate. Gains from sales after 24 months are taxed as Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) at 12.5%.
Capital gains tax applies to profits made from selling digital gold, paper gold (including Gold ETFs, Gold mutual funds, and Sovereign Gold Bonds), and physical gold.
Yes, taxpayers can claim LTCG exemption for physical, digital, and paper gold by reinvesting gains into a residential house under Sections 54F and 54EC of the Income Tax Act. Inherited gold received as a gift from specified family members or for weddings is also tax-exempt up to certain limits.
A hike in import duty on gold generally leads to an immediate price re-adjustment, often resulting in a mark-to-market gain for existing gold ETF investors. ETFs also benefit from structural advantages like no making charges, purity concerns, or storage costs.
Non-resident Indians can invest in physical, digital, and paper gold in India, excluding Sovereign Gold Bonds. They are subject to the same STCG and LTCG tax rates as Indian residents for these investments.
Gold ETFs: A commodity focused mutual fund that invests in gold in the domestic market. Investors can purchase units which are each equivalent to 1 gram of gold and traded similar to equities on the stock exchange. It offers returns comparable to physical gold with the convenience of stock trading for liquidity.
Gold mutual funds: These are focused MFs that invest in gold ETFs. Investors can purchase units through particular fund houses or online investment platforms. They track gold prices in real-time gold prices and are uniform across India, regardless of which city you reside.
Sovereign Gold Bonds: SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold, issued by the RBI. They aim to give investors the benefit of capital appreciation backed by government security and without extra charges attached to traditional gold holdings. Notably, the scheme has been paused in effect amid concerns over high borrowing and no new tranches have been announced for FY27.
Physical gold: Indian households held a cumulative $5 trillion worth of physical gold in value till March, as per a research report by Kotak Institutional Equities. This is largely in form of gold jewellery, gold biscuits, coins or bars for personal, cultural and traditional reasons.
Inherited gold: In India, given the traditional and cultural significance of gold, many residents may also inherit physical gold in form of jewellery, coins or biscuits as gifts for their weddings, during festivals or on other occasions.
Taxpayers can claim exemption on gold received as gift or as inheritance from family members or relatives under Section 56(2) of the Income Tax Act. This will include gift or inheritance from parents, children and spouse. Further, gold received as gift for weddings is also tax-free.
However, gold worth over ₹50,000 received from anyone other your family and relatives specified above is subject to capital gains tax and must be declared under ‘Income from other sources’ in your ITR.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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