“Ease of living” is a phrase the government frequently uses, much like “ease of doing business”. Yet, for individual taxpayers, the lived reality often feels quite different.
Why record-keeping rules are a hidden burden on individual taxpayers
SummaryWhile businesses have long flagged the burden of tax compliance, non-business taxpayers—salaried individuals, investors and retirees—face their own compliance maze. Why record keeping is an added task for taxpayers
“Ease of living” is a phrase the government frequently uses, much like “ease of doing business”. Yet, for individual taxpayers, the lived reality often feels quite different.
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