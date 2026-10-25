Income tax rules explained: Sold land or property? How Section 54EC bonds can help you claim capital gains tax exemption

Sold land or property at a profit? Section 54EC bonds can help you claim exemption on long-term capital gains. Know the eligible bonds, 50 lakh investment limit, six-month deadline and five-year holding requirement under the applicable tax rules.

Sheetal Goel
Published25 Oct 2026, 06:02 PM IST
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Income tax rules explained: Sold land or property? How Section 54EC bonds can help you claim capital gains tax exemption. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Income tax rules explained: Sold land or property? How Section 54EC bonds can help you claim capital gains tax exemption. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

If you have sold land or a building and made a long-term capital gain, you can reduce your tax liability by investing the capital gain in specified bonds under Section 54EC of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The provision allows eligible taxpayers to claim an exemption, subject to investment limits, deadlines, and holding-period conditions.

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, the corresponding provision is covered under Section 85, relating to capital gains tax exemption on investment in specified bonds, but all the key conditions remain the same.

What is the Section 54EC tax exemption?

Section 54EC allows an individual or other eligible taxpayer to claim an exemption on long-term capital gains arising from the transfer of land, a building, or both by investing the gains in specified bonds.

The exemption applies to the amount invested, rather than the entire sale proceeds. If you invest only part of it, the exemption is restricted to the amount invested.

For example, suppose you sell a plot and earn a long-term capital gain of 30 lakh after 24 months of holding. If you invest 20 lakh in eligible Section 54EC bonds within the prescribed period, you can claim an exemption of 20 lakh, while the remaining 10 lakh remains taxable.

Also Read | Income Tax Department highlights key TDS deadlines in Oct, Nov: Details inside

Which bonds qualify for the exemption?

The specified bonds must be issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), or another issuer whose bonds are notified by the Central Government for this purpose.

For investments made on or after April 1, 2018, the bonds must have a redemption period exceeding five years.

How much can you invest and what is the deadline?

You must invest the eligible capital gain within six months from the date of transfer of the original land or building.

The exemption is subject to a maximum investment limit of 50 lakh. The aggregate investment from capital gains arising from one or more asset transfers cannot exceed 50 lakh during the financial year of transfer and the subsequent financial year under Section 54EC of the 1961 Act.

This 50 lakh limit is a cumulative ceiling per taxpayer across one or more asset transfers within that timeframe. Taxpayers should account for investments across both relevant financial years when calculating the maximum exemption.

Also Read | Received an interest-free loan from your employer? Here's how it is taxed

What happens if you sell the bonds early?

The specified bonds cannot be transferred or converted into money within five years of acquisition for investments covered by the rules applicable from April 1, 2018. If this condition is breached, the exemption previously claimed becomes taxable in the year of the breach.

Taking a loan or advance against the bonds also triggers the rule treating them as converted into money. Before investing, check the applicable provisions, eligible bond issues, and your final capital gains calculation.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to your circumstances.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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