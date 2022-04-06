Date of payment of consideration is not the relevant point for determining when the title in the property is passed to the buyer. If both the parties agree the payment of entire sale consideration may be deferred in future and still the title may get transferred to the buyer. So in your case since agreement to sale has been executed which does not result into transfer of the title in the property, the liability to capital gains will arise only when the title in the property is transferred in future on fulfilment of all the conditions mentioned in the agreement for sale.