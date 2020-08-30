Income tax rules for a consultant or freelancer are slightly different from the income tax rules for a salaried individual. There are a few deductions which are available to the salaried person which cannot be claimed by someone who is working as a freelancer. But freelancers are allowed to claim their actual expenses done with connection to work. There is no difference in the income tax rates at which a freelancer or a consultant is taxed. The same income tax rates are applicable to a freelancer or a consultant as to a salaried individual.