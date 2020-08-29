Income tax rules for NRI: Everything on residential status and taxation in India

During the end of FY 2019-20, a number of individuals holding the status of RNOR or NR were stranded in India due to the COVID19 pandemic. The inability of people to travel back was going to impact their residential status in India and the tax liability thereon. Accordingly, to avoid genuine hardship to such individuals, the Indian Government relaxed the residential provisions particularly for FY 2019-20. A relaxation was provided whereby the cut-off date for considering the physical presence in India was brought down to 22 March, 2020 instead of 31 March, 2020, thereby excluding the COVID-19 lockdown phase for the purpose of calculating the physical presence.