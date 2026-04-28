Income tax rules for senior citizens in FY27: What’s new and what stays the same

From 1 April 2026, filing taxes just got easier for elderly taxpayers! With the introduction and expansion of Form 125, senior citizens and eligible individuals can now avoid filing an ITR entirely. The form is designed to reduce compliance hassles by shifting much of the tax process to banks, making tax compliance largely bank-driven and far more convenient for retirees.

Senior citizens enjoy several special income tax benefits, including higher exemption limits and additional deductions to simplified compliance through Form No. 125.

Here’s a look at the key tax rules, recent changes and important details retirees should know to manage their finances more efficiently and reduce their overall tax burden.

What is Form No. 125? Form 125 (formerly Form 12BBA) is a mandatory declaration under the Income-tax Act, 2025, for “Specified Senior Citizens” to exempt them from filing Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Who can use Form No. 125? Only individuals aged 75 years or above who are residents of India can avail of this facility.

Also, it should be noted that this is intended only for those with a pension or interest income from the same specified bank where the declaration is filed.

Any additional source of income—such as rental income, capital gains or business income—automatically disqualifies the taxpayer from using this mechanism.

Also Read | Budget 2026 Likely To Focus On Tax Tweaks Not Big Reforms

Tax slabs: New tax regime vs old tax regime Senior citizens aged 60 and above get a bigger relief under the old tax regime, as income tax applies only when their annual income exceeds ₹3 lakh, compared to ₹2.5 lakh for regular salaried taxpayers. For super senior citizens aged 80 years and above, the basic exemption limit is even higher at ₹5 lakh per year.

However, under the new tax regime, there is no separate benefit for senior citizens, as both seniors and regular taxpayers have the same basic exemption limit of ₹4 lakh annually.

What are the key deductions available? Under the old tax regime, senior and super senior citizens can also benefit from high deduction limits under Section 80TTB, 80D, 80C and 80DDB.

Section 80C: Up to Rs. 1.5 lakh deduction can be claimed from investments such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), tax-saving fixed deposits, certain pension schemes, etc.

Section 80TTB: They can claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000 on interest income earned from savings accounts, fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs) in banks, post offices or cooperative banks.

Section 80D: Senior citizens can claim a tax deduction of up to ₹50,000 on health insurance premiums paid for themselves, their spouse or dependent children. If there is no health insurance, the same amount can be claimed as medical expenses.

Section 80DDB: Deduction of up to ₹1 lakh for medical treatment of specified diseases for senior citizens.

What is the current rate of interest for SCSS and how can it be used as a tax-saving instrument? The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers a 8.2% interest rate for Q1 FY 2026–27 (April–June 2026). The rate is revised every quarter, and interest is paid quarterly on the first day of each quarter. The principal amount can be claimed as a deduction under section 80C bucket (though it is not available under the new tax regime).

If the total interest in SCSS accounts exceeds ₹1 lakh pa, TDS will be deducted.